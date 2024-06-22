Fowler: Other Teams Are ‘Willing To Pay’ Brandon Aiyuk What He Wants In New Contract

The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga with the San Francisco 49ers is one worth monitoring leading up to training camp. The NFC champions and their developing standout receiver are at an impasse in contract negotiations, leading Aiyuk to believe that the 49ers don’t want him back.
While ESPN’s Adam Schefter made it clear in his reporting that the 49ers want Aiyuk around long-term, they just aren’t willing to get to the expected $30+ million per year price tag that Aiyuk is asking for, having reportedly offered $26 million per year.
For ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, though, while the 49ers might not want to give Aiyuk what he’s asking for, other teams across the NFL landscape would pay him what he’s asking for.
Appearing on the “This Is Football” podcast with ESPN’s Kevin Clark, Fowler stated that the Niners had trade opportunities around the 2024 NFL Draft and that teams are still willing to trade for Aiyuk and give him a big extension.
“…They had some trade opportunities around the draft, and I think there are other teams that are willing to pay him what he wants. I do believe that,” Fowler said to Clark, according to video via the NFL on ESPN YouTube page. “So, maybe not for a first-round pick in a trade, but I think they would do it under certain circumstances.”
Who those teams are remains unclear, but for a talent like Aiyuk, Fowler believes there are plenty of teams out there that would be willing to trade for Aiyuk, give up the draft capital, and then make him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
Previously, Fowler reported earlier in the week on Monday on SportsCenter that contract talks between Aiyuk and the 49ers have stalled as the Niners prefer to wait and see what happens between now and training camp in late July within the receiver market. That report from Fowler matched what recently came out about Aiyuk and the 49ers.
Two weeks ago, Aiyuk’s personal WR coach, former Bengals and Ravens wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh stated that Aiyuk is pessimistic about getting a long-term extension done with the 49ers. Another report a few days later from 49ers’ insider Mike Silver stated that the 49ers’ offer is $26 million a year for Aiyuk, which doesn’t come close to the market set in recent months by receivers across the NFL landscape.
Monday morning, Brandon Aiyuk released a video on his personal TikTok stating to new Washington Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels that “they don’t want me back,” hinting at the 49ers and the contract negotiations.
San Francisco has tried to make it as clear as possible that they want Aiyuk long-term and value him as a top-tier receiver and a vital piece to the offense, at least publicly. But they have apparently not come close to providing that value financially to Aiyuk in a contract extension, creating some tension.
Brandon Aiyuk seems very frustrated, and a stall in contract talks could lead to a holdout or a hold-in for Aiyuk in training camp.
Ultimately, that could lead to a trade, which isn’t something the 49ers seem keen to do with Aiyuk. However, deadlines like the start of the regular season spur action, and the 49ers could be feeling the pressure financially, especially with other future extensions necessary, like quarterback Brock Purdy, offensive tackle Trent Williams, and others on the roster.
San Francisco addressed the receiver position in a big way in the 2024 NFL Draft, landing Ricky Pearsall Jr. in the first round and later adding Jacob Cowing, strengthening the depth chart in the process. The 49ers are an elite team with Aiyuk in the fold. If that move happens, they are likely going to be very good without Aiyuk, too.
Fowler believes teams are willing to pay for Aiyuk via trade and contract extension. One of those teams could be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a WR1/2 opposite George Pickens and have reportedly had interest in the standout receiver since March.
While The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly downplayed a possible move Friday during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan regarding Aiyuk, Steelers’ GM Omar Khan has shown an aggressive side this offseason, making moves necessary to get the Steelers back to Super Bowl contention. Never rule it out.
The ball is in the 49ers’ court now. We’ll see what happens with Brandon Aiyuk.