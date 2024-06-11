Former Steelers’ WR Ryan Switzer, Now Tulsa WR Coach, Assisting During Minicamp

Two years after calling it a career and announcing his retirement from the NFL, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer was back at minicamp for the Black and Gold, this time in a coaching capacity, helping assist while observing, according to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly.

The great Ryan Switzer was at practice today observing and helping out. He is the WR coach at Tulsa. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) June 11, 2024

Switzer also posted on his Instagram page that he was appreciative of head coach Mike Tomlin for allowing him to participate in the mini camp.

“Appreciate Coach T for having me back with the Black and Gold for Mini Camp. Enjoyed seeing some former teammates and great staff members!” Switzer wrote on his Instagram page.

Ryan Switzer, who spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Steelers, announced his retirement on July 18, 2022. This ended a six-year stint in the NFL that saw him play in 41 career games, including 25 with the Steelers.

Since his playing days have come to an end, Switzer has remained around the game and now serves as the wide receivers coach at Tulsa University, where he was hired in January 2024.

The former North Carolina star had an adventurous stint in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he played in all 16 games with the Cowboys as a rookie. He had an 83-yard punt return touchdown and a 61-yard kickoff return on the year.

After that strong rookie season in Dallas, Switzer found himself on the move — twice — heading to the Oakland Raiders at first and then being shipped to Pittsburgh in a trade for a fifth-round pick from the Steelers for Switzer and a sixth-round pick.

Ryan Switzer immediately slotted in as the Steelers’ starting kick and punt returner that year while working out of the slot and in the quick-passing game, catching 36 passes for just 253 yards and one touchdown. He became a favorite for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, establishing a great friendship with the signal caller.

After that 2018 season, Switzer caught just eight passes the following year with the team, missing part of the year with a back injury. Then, he lost a training camp battle to Ray-Ray McCloud ahead of the 2020 season and was cut, eventually landing with the Cleveland Browns later that year.

Though he had some tough times on the field and certainly felt the displeasure from the fan base, especially in 2019, Ryan Switzer remained a key figure off the field in the community while representing the Steelers in a professional fashion. It’s good to see him back in the facility, and I wish him all the best as he embarks on his coaching career at Tulsa.