Former Steelers CB Steven Nelson Retires

Former Pittsburgh Steelers CB Steven Nelson has retired. According to NFL Insider and Houston Texans’ beat writer Aaron Wilson, Nelson is hanging up his cleats after eight years in the NFL.

Per Nelson, now 31 years old, via Wilson, he is making the decision to end his football career to spend more time with family. That includes a child expected to be born later in June.

Steven Nelson on his decision: 'Retirement, after thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson said in a telephone interview. “We’re expecting a newborn this coming month and I… https://t.co/CHx8zySidW — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 9, 2024

He is the second NFL player to retire today, joining New York Giants TE Darren Waller.

A third round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs out of Oregon State in the 2015 NFL Draft, Nelson signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2019 season. He spent two years with Pittsburgh, starting 30 games. With the team, he recorded 109 total tackles and three interceptions, including two in 2020. Though not a stellar corner, he was a good No. 2 during his time with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers released him after the 2020 season in an effort to save cap space. It became a bit of a drawn out affair, Pittsburgh seeking a trade partner and Nelson publicly reacting to the situation. The Steelers eventually released him in late March. Earlier in the offseason, Steven Nelson criticized Mike Tomlin and the Steelers for their handling of his situation.

“Going to my last year, my cap number’s high,” Nelson said on his new podcast The Corner Suite. “These motherfuckers felt the need to call me during the offseason, literally probably a day before free agency. [Mike Tomlin], he called me on some shit. ‘Hey Steve, I think upstairs, they’re looking to trade you.’ I’m like, ‘Man, get the fuck out of here. You don’t think. You know something.’”

After being released, remained a free agent until training camp, inking a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started 16 games, picking off one pass. Nelsons signed with the Houston Texans for 2022, starting 31 of a possible 34 games the last two years. He picked off four passes in the 2023 regular season and added another in the team’s Wild Card win over the Cleveland Browns, an 82-yard pick six against Joe Flacco, who threw pick-sixes on consecutive drives.

Nelson ends his NFL career appearing in 130 games and making 115 starts. He recorded 456 tackles, 13 interceptions, and one sack. While he’s hanging up his cleats, he isn’t ruling out returning to the game at a later date, telling Wilson he’ll stay in shape and keep his options open.