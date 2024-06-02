Former GM Says Justin Fields ‘A ‘Perfect Fit’ For Arthur Smith’s Offense

Sometimes, quarterbacks get drafted and they just don’t have what it takes to succeed in the NFL, whether that be due to poor physical abilities or a bad mindset. However, many times, these young players have a multitude of talent, but the team they are drafted to fails them, either by not supporting them enough or not letting them develop. Justin Fields could be one such case, as he seemed like a surefire thing coming out of Ohio State in 2021. Now with the Steelers, Fields has a chance to prove all the doubters wrong, and Arthur Smith may be able to rectify a mistake he made in Atlanta, at least in one former general manager’s opinion.
Randy Mueller served as an executive with several different teams, actually holding the title of GM with the Saints and Dolphins. Recently, on his podcast The Football GM, Mueller spoke about Fields situation going from Chicago to Pittsburgh.
“Arthur Smith’s offense is a perfect fit for Justin Fields. I think it is outstanding what he’s gonna ask of his quarterback to do what [for] Justin actually are his strengths,” Mueller said. “That’s kind of why we said, three or four years ago, that Atlanta was the perfect place for Justin Fields. It didn’t happen, it didn’t work out, but now it has a chance to happen, and I just think that fit itself doesn’t get enough play.”
Smith was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021 to 2023. Before his first season with the team began, many analysts expected the Falcons to draft Fields if he fell to their pick. Fields is a Georgia native, and actually attended the University of Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. It seemed like a perfect fit because, as Mueller said, Smith’s run-heavy offense would perfectly complement Fields’ strengths. The Falcons ended up passing on Fields to take tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a stellar rookie year, but has otherwise struggled, mostly due to the fact that the Falcons have lacked a consistent quarterback.
Smith may regret passing on Fields, as the young quarterback may have given him a greater chance of keeping his job in Atlanta. It isn’t very often that a head coach’s job is saved by a tight end. However, he’s gotten a second chance, both in the NFL and with Fields. He won’t have to wonder about what ifs because he’ll be able to see how Fields looks and adapts to his offense. If Fields looks like a stud, Smith may look back on that 2021 draft and wonder why he ever passed on the hometown kid.
For any of that to happen though, Fields would need to beat out Russell Wilson for the starting job, a feat that he seems prepared to do. Although Mike Tomlin has made it clear Wilson is in the driver’s seat, anything can happen in the NFL. Fields could take to Smith’s offense like a fish to water, and at that point, it would be tough to make him sit on the bench for the whole year. The Steelers lack depth at receiver, but with a revamped offensive line, strong tight ends, and a two-headed monster at running back, the pieces are in place for Smith to run his offense successfully. It just remains to be seen who will have the keys to this vehicle.