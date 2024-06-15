Former Bengal Archie Griffin Remembers Jack Lambert Lighting Him Up

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Jack Lambert is one of the most intimidating players in the history of professional football. Nicknamed “Dracula in Cleats,” Lambert played a nasty style where he would hit hard and get in your face. There are plenty of stories of Lambert’s nasty demeanor and hard hits, but one told by former Cincinnati Bengal Archie Griffin may be the best of all.

In a Twitter post by Steel City Star, Griffin explains how, on one play, he was asked to block for Bengals fullback Pete Johnson. He laid a vicious block on Lambert, which Griffin called the best block of his professional career. That play was a successful play for the Bengals, so they ran it again, but Lambert was not going to be caught by Griffin again.

“Soon as the ball snapped, I went after Jack with the same intensity that I’d gone after him the play before,” said Griffin. “This time, I got right into his face, ready to explode into another great block, but ‘Wham!’ he hit me with a forearm that you cannot believe. [Lambert] lifted me up, put me flat on my back, [he] went across the line of scrimmage and tackled Pete Johnson for a three-yard loss. Well, after the play was over, I was still lying on the ground because Jack hit me so hard he had put me in a daze. And Jack saw me lying there, and he walked over to me, stood over the top of me, looked down at me, and he said, ‘Griffin if you ever, if you ever try to block me again, I’ll bite your head off.'”

Jack Lambert was an enforcer, intimidator, and Hall of Famer all in one. It is rare you get a player like that, but for the 1970s Steelers, he was just one of many. Having a defense consisting of Lambert, Mean Joe Greene, and Mel Blount, you can make the argument that Lambert wasn’t even the nastiest Steelers on that team.

While Lambert’s demeanor and look (of missing teeth) get a ton of attention, sometimes Lambert’s actual stats get overlooked. Lambert finished his career as a nine-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro, a winner of Defensive Rookie of the Year, and a four-time Super Bowl champion. He also finished his career with 28 interceptions, 23.5 sacks, and 17 fumble recoveries. When Lambert played, tackles weren’t tracked, but you better believe the middle linebacker for the Steel Curtain was making tackles left and right.

Jack Lambert was a scary-looking player. There is a reason he was nicknamed “Dracula in Cleats.” However, you can be scary-looking and not good. What made Lambert an even more terrifying opponent was that his play and demeanor were even scarier than his appearance. And if you got on his bad side, he would personally make you pay, as Griffin found out.