Former All-Pro Fullback Says Physical AFC North Battles Shortened His Career: ‘Took At Least Two Years Off’

The AFC North always produced some of the NFL’s most physical games, but no matchup may have ever been more brutal than the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens of the mid-2000s. Both teams were defined by defenses that made any quarterback quiver, with strong rushing attacks always present on offense no matter who was in the backfield. It was always fireworks, but the rivalry may have reached its peak in 2008, as both teams had serious Super Bowl aspirations. The Steelers beat the Ravens three times that year on their journey to win Super Bowl 43, and it seems that level of intensity may have led to one former All-Pro fullback retiring early.

Lorenzo Neal is one of the best fullbacks in NFL history, making three All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls in his career that saw him spend time with several different teams, including the Ravens in 2008. After helping running backs like LaDainian Tomlinson, Eddie George, and Corey Dillon have some of their best seasons, Neal spent one year doing the same for Ray Rice and Le’Ron McClain. However, on a recent episode of podcast he co-hosts with Matt Smith called Bleav In Chargers, Neal stated that the physicality of that one season shaved multiple years off of his career.

”I was in Baltimore the year of the AFC Championship game, we lose to the Steelers, probably could’ve won that game. We lost to them three times that year,” Neal said on the 2008 season. “That was the year that pretty much retired me because it was just Le’Ron McClain, who played fullback, that I was blocking for, and Ray Rice. That year took at least two years off my career. I think I would’ve played another two or three years if I didn’t go to Baltimore.”

Neal did attempt to play for the Oakland Raiders in 2009, but was released with an injury settlement before the season started. That injury could have been the result of the wear and tear done to his body during his lone season in the AFC North. Those three games against the Steelers’ defense had to make Neal’s body feel terrible, as he had to block the likes of James Farrior and Larry Foote. That Steelers’ defense was ferocious, and it seems Neal learned that first hand.

Neal also played 15 seasons before he arrived in Baltimore, so maybe that season isn’t the only reason he had to retire, but it seems it had a lasting impact. Those were the days of Haloti Ngata breaking Ben Roethlisberger’s nose in the middle of a game, with blood and pain being the only two things assured going into every matchup between the Steelers and Ravens. Neal was one of the best players at his position, but the AFC North is a different landscape. If you aren’t raised and molded in it, it can tear you to shreds.

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry should be explosive again this year, especially with players on both sides stoking the fire. The Ravens have had bigger expectations recently because their quarterback is a two-time league MVP, but the Steelers have still managed to get the better of them most of the time. This year, the Steelers’ offense should be much improved, so maybe their games against each other this year will look closer to the competitive battles Neal experienced, hopefully without the lasting injuries.