Five Steelers Offensive Sleeper Candidates Entering Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open training camp before you know it, the first opportunity for most to watch their team. They have a lot of rookies drawing excitement this year, and young players on the verge of breaking out. But championship rosters require all sorts of players, and you never know quite where.

In that spirit, I offer a list of five training camp sleeper candidates on the offensive side of the ball. I make no attempts at being comprehensive here, but simply discuss five under-the-radar players. Each of them will need a strong training camp to push for a spot on the 53-man roster, but could contribute if they do. I’m not including offensive linemen because they have virtually no chance of playing without starting.

TE MyCole Pruitt:

While Pruitt is a veteran with plenty of NFL experience, he has no guarantees of making the Steelers’ roster. He has long played under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith—but that includes time on the practice squad.

Pruitt bounced on and off the Falcons’ practice squad even last year with Smith as head coach, but he is a contributor when he has the opportunity to play. He is the type of player who can do a little bit of anything, which Smith likes to use. Undersized as a tight end, he nevertheless has power and can block on the move. With 12 receiving touchdowns on 96 career targets, he is also a deceptive decoy threat.

WR Marquez Callaway:

Callaway is another veteran in this group, spending his career up to this point mostly with the Saints. He was on the Steelers’ practice squad for some time in 2023, and is now in a wide open roster race at wide receiver. They love their 6-2 wide receivers, and he does have 83 career receptions for 1,069 yards and 7 touchdowns. He may have to call upon his earlier special teams experience to make the jump, though.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick: Another 6-2 wide receiver, Fitzpatrick has almost no special teams experience. He did play three snaps for the Steelers there last year, though, and he looked the part in the preseason. Fitzpatrick was a highly productive college player with over 2,500 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

RB Daijun Edwards: Even Jaylen Warren said that Steelers rookie college free agent RB Daijun Edwards reminds him of himself. In a run-heavy offense, they could certainly potentially carry a fourth running back. And Cordarrelle Patterson may only be here as a kick returner. Edwards drew positive reports during the spring already.

FB Jack Colletto:

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith actually believes in fullbacks, so Jack Colletto has a chance. A former quarterback who converted to linebacker in the Pac-12, he is an interesting athlete. If he can blow up special teams like Roosevelt Nix did, he can get his foot in the door.