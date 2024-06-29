Five Defensive Sleeper Candidates Entering Steelers Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open training camp before you know it, the first opportunity for most to watch their team. They have a lot of rookies drawing excitement this year and young players on the verge of breaking out. But championship rosters require all sorts of players, and you never know quite where.

In that spirit, I offer a list of five training camp sleeper candidates on the defensive side of the ball. I make no attempts at being comprehensive here, but simply discuss five under-the-radar players. Each of them will need a strong training camp to push for a spot on the 53-man roster, but could contribute if they do.

CB Anthony Averett

How does a player with over 1,500 defensive snaps end up here? The same way Anthony Averett ended up trying out for the Steelers at rookie minicamp. Here’s a guy, in my best Chris Collinsworth, who worked his way up from special teams. In 2021, he logged over 800 defensive snaps, but injuries have derailed his career.

Averett is primarily an outside cornerback, but the Steelers will probably work him everywhere to see where he can contribute. He is the most experienced depth they have behind the starters, though, and his special teams value obviously gives him a leg up. He already knows he’s on borrowed time at this point, so he has all the motivation to make this work.

CB Josiah Scott

Like Averett, Scott also has meaningful NFL defensive experience. He might be the dime defender if the Steelers had to play a game today. The Steelers brought back Cameron Sutton to man the slot, but they also need depth.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

For a rookie college free agent, Bishop already has plenty of hype. He profiles like a Mike Hilton with coverage skills according to some, and you have to like the sound of that. Reports from the Steelers spring practices have painted him as a leading candidate to fill in during a potential Sutton suspension.

DL Logan Lee

A rookie sixth-round pick, Logan Lee is staring down a crowded Steelers defensive line room. That includes other recent fringe draft picks, Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal. He will have to knock one of them off the roster in order to claim his spot. While Leal has disappointed thus far, he reportedly looks more mature this year. Loudermilk is already at his ceiling, so if Lee can prove that his is higher, he could force his way in. Contributing on special teams won’t hurt, either.

OLB Jeremiah Moon

A former Baltimore Raven, Moon is basically competing with David Perales for the fourth outside linebacker job. The thing is, the Steelers don’t even need to keep a fourth outside linebacker. They opened the 2014 season with only three before injuries made them change course. The feather in his cap is quality special teams work, including a forced fumble. He also forced Jaylen Warren to fumble in the season finale.