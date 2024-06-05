Fitzpatrick Endorses Steelers Signing ‘Great Dude’ Cam Sutton: ‘We’re Gonna Embrace Him’

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed CB Cam Sutton to a one-year deal on Wednesday. The Detroit Lions cut him in March after a warrant was put out for his arrest on domestic violence charges. After he turned himself in, there were plenty of rumors and smoke swirling about a potential reunion with the Steelers if everything cleared. That happened on Wednesday.

Sutton even put on his old number 20 jersey for the Steelers’ OTA practice, so naturally, he was a big topic of conversation. How would the Steelers react to a player with legal troubles being added to the locker room?

“We all have things we go through,” S Minkah Fitzpatrick said via video from Chris Adamski. “I think one of the best things about being in a locker room is that you have 52 other dudes that can help you get through whatever it is. We love Cam, he’s a great dude. We all have our flaws and our situations, but we’re gonna embrace him.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick on Cam Sutton rejoining the Steelers: “Cam is a great dude… We’re gonna embrace him.” pic.twitter.com/SGsBCTJYIh — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 5, 2024

Sutton is no stranger to the Steelers’ locker room. The Steelers took him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he stayed with the Steelers through the 2022 season before signing with the Lions for the 2023 season.

He was an effective corner while in Pittsburgh. He had eight interceptions, 38 passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 168 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and two sacks in 84 games with the Steelers.

So there is no question that Sutton makes a ton of sense for the Steelers on the field. The question is whether he makes sense off the field.

The leaders, both of the team and the defensive side of the ball, all know Sutton. So it’s hard to imagine that the Steelers would make this move without everybody being on board. And from what Fitzpatrick says, the locker room as a whole is on board.