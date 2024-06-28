Fittipaldo: “Would’ve Bet My House” That Canada Hire Would Cost Tomlin His Job

Steelers fans, prepare for a jump scare because today we’re talking about he who should not be named: Matt Canada.

It’s no secret that the former Steelers offensive coordinator had a less-than-favorable run with the team. During his three years calling the offense, the team ranked 28th in points per game, total yards per game, and 30th in yards per play.

Mike Tomlin eventually relieved him of his duties on November 21st as the Steelers continued to sputter on offense.

The move was long overdue by many standards, and Tomlin’s propensity to wait had several, including Pittsburgh-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, sure that he would be next out the door.

“I never thought that when he hired Matt Canada and that tenure for two and a half seasons went the way it did, I would’ve bet my house that mistake would’ve cost Tomlin his job or close to it,” said Fittipaldo on 93.7 The Fan’s Joe Starkey Show.

Many fans shared this sentiment with Fittipaldo at the time, as it seemed apparent from the start that Canada was not a fit. Ever loyal, Tomlin refused to part ways with the struggling offensive coordinator, furthering the calls for his and Canada’s jobs.

Even after firing Canada when it was well past time, Tomlin still expressed hesitation.

“I did not come to this decision lightly, to be really transparent with you,” Tomlin said after firing Canada. “It is my role to absorb and protect those that I work with, and this doesn’t feel like that. Obviously, I’m not interested in assigning blame or deflecting in any way.”

Tomlin’s undying loyalty to his staff and players has been his biggest strength and weakness throughout his career. It’s the reason his players and players around the league have an affinity for him as both a man and a leader.

However, it’s also the reason his teams have not evolved over the years due to archaic schemes and play calling by a largely unchanged staff.

That isn’t the case this season.

General Manager Omar Khan and Tomlin have seemingly worked to find new blood in their ranks from a coaching perspective all the way into the scouting department.

Don’t let it be misconstrued, Tomlin is a great coach, as Fittipaldo points out in the show, but for the team to take the next step he needs to continue to embrace change.