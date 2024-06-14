Fittipaldo: Van Jefferson ‘Looks The Part’ In Steelers’ Muddied Receiver Battle

None of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receivers competing for a starting role are going to win it in June. Heck, none of them may emerge victorious if the team trades for a big name prior to Week 1. But based on what he’s seen through OTAs and minicamp, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo might give the slight edge to Van Jefferson.

“Van Jefferson looks the part,” he said on 93.7 The Fan Thursday evening. “In 2021, he had I think 800 yards and six touchdowns. He hasn’t been that guy since.”

Jefferson is one of several players who followed OC Arthur Smith over from Atlanta, signing a one-year deal with the Steelers on March 18. He looked promising early in his career, going for 50 catches, 802 yards, and six scores in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, helping the team win a Super Bowl. His career has fallen off since, traded by the Rams to the Falcons last year and finishing 2023 with just 20 total catches and zero touchdowns.

Physically, he checks boxes at over 6-1 and 200 pounds. His size and blocking play well as an outside receiver, but he’ll have to show he can make plays downfield to truly capture a spot. The rest of his competition is rowing a similar boat. Roman Wilson is the most “known” name as the Steelers’ third-round pick, but Fittipaldo continues to show hesitation in believing he’ll make an immediate impact.

“People keep asking me about Roman Wilson. Roman Wilson has to fill out a lot,” he said. “I don’t know what they list him at in his weight, but he’s one of the thinnest receivers I’ve seen in in quite some time. He’s not a big guy, so we’ll see about him.”

Fittipaldo made similar comments earlier this week, noting that Wilson is skinnier than expected. Adding weight and getting stronger will be one of his missions his rookie year. But past receivers like Antonio Brown and Diontae Johnson showed that’s possible and Wilson has the work ethic to improve.

With spring practices over, the receiver battle truly begins when the team reports to training camp late next month. It’ll be one of the major storylines of the summer and one the biggest battles. Along with Jefferson and Wilson, Quez Watkins and the highly praised Calvin Austin III will get their looks while team making a splash trade looms overhead.