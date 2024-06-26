Fittipaldo: Dak Prescott Is Not ‘A Viable Option’ For Steelers In 2025 Free Agency

While there is still much to be decided in the 2024 season at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, some are already shifting their attention to the offseason and free agency ahead of the 2025 season when it comes to the signal caller for the Black and Gold.

Regardless of what happens with Wilson and/or Fields, there is some buzz regarding the Steelers and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being a realistic fit in free agency.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stated last week that the pairing “could make sense” as the Steelers might have a need and the organization would be a great landing spot for Prescott with head coach Mike Tomlin at the helm.

But for the Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo, Prescott simply isn’t a “viable option” for the Steelers.

“Dak is making over 40 million with the Cowboys, right? So for me…no matter what happened, let’s say he has a bad year in Dallas. He’s not gonna come down to the point where he’s gonna be a bargain,” Fittipaldo said, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “…Dak has been like, what, top-12, top-10 type of guy, even if he’s not viewed that way anymore, is he gonna wanna take a 10 million dollar pay cut? So…I don’t think that’s a viable option. And to be honest with you, I don’t know what’s gonna happen to Fields or Wilson.

“I think, I don’t wanna call it a disaster, but I think the hope within the Steelers’ organization obviously is one of those guys works out. And I think preferably for them it would be Russell Wilson and they could ride this out for a year or two beyond 2024.”

While the Steelers might be hoping — and preferring — that Wilson works out in 2024, leading to a long-term deal between the two, best-laid plans can often go awry.

There is a legitimate chance that the Steelers are being discussed as a landing spot next offseason for someone like Prescott, assuming the Cowboys ultimately don’t get a long-term deal done with him, leading to him reaching free agency.

Prescott had a great season in 2023 with the Cowboys, completing 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns to just nine interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler and led the NFL in passing touchdowns last season and will be just 31 next offseason.

But if he reaches free agency, Prescott could be looking at roughly $60 million per season as the quarterback market continues to blow up across the league. Most recently, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence landed a $55 million per year extension from the Jaguars, becoming the latest quarterback to get big money.

That seems a bit of a stretch financially for the Steelers. Of course, they can make anything work, but it doesn’t feel all that wise — or likely — for the Steelers to hand out a $60 million per year deal to a free agent quarterback.

Pittsburgh invested in its quarterback room this offseason, landing Wilson on a veteran minimum deal for $1.21 million, and then flipping a conditional sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Justin Fields, though they did decline the fifth-year option on the Ohio State product.

Chances are, the Steelers sign Wilson to a multi-year deal, and work out an extension with Fields to answer some questions at QB moving forward. But if things don’t go well in 2024 at the position, don’t expect the Steelers to all of a sudden be in the Prescott market. At least, that’s how Fittipaldo sees it.