Film Room: All Of CB Donte Jackson’s Career Pass Breakups

In the second part of this series, I reviewed CB Donte Jackson’s 32 pass breakups over the course of his six seasons in the NFL. The first part covered all 14 of his interceptions. Those 46 total passes defensed are the 18th most by a corner since Jackson entered the league in 2018. Joe Haden is 16th on the list over that span with 47 passes defensed and Cameron Sutton is close behind with 43, but the Steelers really haven’t had many corners with great ball production over the last several seasons.

Obviously with these film rooms focusing on the positive plays, it doesn’t tell the entire story. For instance, he has been near the top of the league in pass interference penalties in two of his six seasons and has 18 of them in his career. He has gotten better in that area, however, with just three over the last two seasons.

There are a few players that probably fit this description, but you could make the argument that Donte Jackson is one of the most important players when it comes to the success of the Steelers’ defense in 2024. Patrick Queen is important, no doubt, but that room has other options. The superstar players like T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are important, but there are other options in those rooms now, too. Jackson is the starter opposite Joey Porter Jr., and there really isn’t much behind them in terms of depth.

If Porter picks up where he left off as the team’s lockdown corner, then offensive coordinators will choose to test Donte Jackson as often as possible. The Steelers play against a ton of high-end quarterbacks in 2024, so they can’t afford to have an obvious weak link in the secondary, and the CB2 spot is probably the most questionable entering the season.

Before we get to the tape, I wanted to jot down some general observations from watching all 32 of these pass breakups. He is very adept at timing his tackles right when receivers catch the ball to try and jar the ball loose and prevent the reception in situations where he is coming downhill to a receiver in front of him.

He also has great punch timing and placement to knock balls loose at the catch point. He is physical and highly athletic to close gaps quickly and throw his arm in the passing lane. He does a great job when he is in his backpedal and he is able to track the quarterback’s eyes, but I was similarly impressed with his ability to punch at the ball when he had his back turned to the quarterback. If a receiver flashed his hands, Jackson was instantly throwing his arm in the way.

2018 – 5 PBUs

Week 6 – Washington Redskins: Two PBUs

Week 8 – Baltimore Ravens: One PBU

Week 14 – Cleveland Browns: One PBU

Week 15 – New Orleans Saints: One PBU

2019 – 5 PBUs

Week 1 – Los Angeles Rams: One PBU

Week 10 – Green Bay Packers: Three PBUs

Week 12 – New Orleans Saints: One PBU

2020 – 8 PBUs

Week 3 – Los Angeles Chargers: One PBU

Week 4 – Arizona Cardinals: One PBU

Week 6 – Chicago Bears: One PBU

Week 14 – Denver Broncos: Two PBUs

Week 16 – Washington Football Team: Two PBUs

Week 17 – New Orleans Saints: One PBU

2021 – 8 PBUs

Week 1 – New York Jets: One PBU

Week 4 – Dallas Cowboys: One PBU

Week 6 – Minnesota Vikings: One PBU

Week 7 – New York Giants: One PBU

Week 8 – Atlanta Falcons: One PBU

Week 10 – Arizona Cardinals: One PBU

Week 11 – Washington Football Team: One PBU

Week 12 – Miami Dolphins: One PBU

2022 – 1 PBU

Week 10 – Atlanta Falcons: One PBU

2023 – 5 PBUs

Week 10 – Chicago Bears: Two PBUs

Week 13 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Two PBUs

Week 16 – Green Bay Packers: One PBU