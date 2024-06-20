Field Yates Sees Path For Justin Fields To Become Week 1 Starter

Though it seems like Russell Wilson is entrenched as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback, not everyone is convinced that he has an iron grip on the top spot. Appearing on NFL Live Wednesday, ESPN analyst Field Yates made the case for Justin Fields to pass him up to begin the regular season.

“I don’t believe this quarterback competition has been settled,” Yates said. “They can say all the right things about Russell Wilson being their Week 1 starter. The pads come on in August. That’s when I think this will be decided.”

Though it might drift into semantics, the Steelers have not announced their Week 1 starter. In fact, Mike Tomlin has been careful and deflected when asked about who will take the first snap in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. He’s only referred Wilson as being in “pole position” and currently atop the depth chart. Tomlin has also referenced allowing Fields to compete for the job at some point, though he’s been unclear over when that could take place.

Local media pundits (and myself) have viewed Wilson as the de facto starter. From reportedly taking most of the reps during the spring to acting like a leader on and off the field, it would be difficult to see the team pivot so soon. This “battle” is akin to 2022 when Mitch Trubisky battled Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph, though it was clear from the jump that Trubisky had a stranglehold on the starting gig. That didn’t change until the regular season began. Yates thinks Fields could be the exception.

“Justin Fields I think brings different dimensions to this Steelers’ offense than what Russell Wilson does,” he said.

Yates doesn’t say it explicitly but ostensibly, he’s referring to Fields’ ability to move in the designed and improvised run game. Arthur Smith’s offense could get creative with his legs and he’d be a major threat for defenses, which would have to account for him in their game plan. Fields can also scramble for huge plays, making it risky for defenses to play man coverage where eyes aren’t on the quarterback.

Still, even Yates conceded that the Steelers may stick to their principles and offer Wilson the veteran nod. Barring him getting hurt or utterly imploding in the preseason, Wilson will start over Fields. How long he holds the job is the more interesting question.