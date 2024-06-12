Even With Cameron Sutton Signing, Ray Fittipaldo Believes Steelers Could Continue Adding Corner Depth

With an otherwise very complete defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a big question at the slot corner position until last week when they signed CB Cameron Sutton. He was with the Steelers for six seasons before heading to the Detroit Lions for a year and is now back in Pittsburgh. That has undoubtedly upgraded the Steelers’ secondary in a big way, but should they be satisfied with the depth they have at corner?

The starting unit is pretty solidified at this point, but what is the team planning to do during a possible suspension for Sutton? And what is the plan if one of their top three corners gets hurt for one or more games during the season? Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo believes they could continue adding to the position.

“When I look at this secondary, I think they’re set with their starters now,” Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show on Wednesday. “Who’s your number one backup at outside corner? Let’s say there’s an injury to Joey Porter Jr. Let’s say Cam Sutton has to move outside. Who’s your slot?

“Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. are intriguing guys. They’re big, they’re long, they’re everything the Steelers covet at outside corner, but they have little experience. So that’s another add that could happen at training camp if Trice and Rush maybe aren’t ready for that role.”

Any injury between now and the start of the season, or certainly one that occurs during the season, could deal the defense a huge blow. Especially if it happens while Sutton is serving a possible suspension. Then you are right back to square one with all the concerns about the unit that existed prior to the Sutton signing. Trice impressed in OTAs and minicamp last year, but we barely even got a glimpse of him at training camp. Rush only ended up playing 39 total snaps on defense last season. If one of them impresses during training camp and the preseason, then this will all probably be less of a concern.

Maybe the Steelers will give things a look at roster cutdowns in September to see who is available. There are usually some experienced veterans that become available around that time, and it would be prudent to take advantage if some of the Steelers’ young corners do not appear ready to contribute.