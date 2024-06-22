ESPN Analyst: If Russell Wilson Can’t Succeed In Pittsburgh, He Should Retire

Though Russell Wilson quickly found a home after being released by the Denver Broncos this offseason, it’ll be a different story if things don’t turn around in Pittsburgh. That’s the viewpoint of ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, who thinks 2024 is make-or-break for Wilson’s career.

“If he can’t get it done in this offense, he might as well go ahead and retire and get a tee time with me, Orlovsky, and Graziano,” McFarland said in a recent episode of NFL Live, referring to ESPN analyst and reporter Dan Orlovsky and Dan Graziano.

Once viewed as a franchise savior, Wilson is coming off two underwhelming years with the Denver Broncos. Though his play wasn’t as bad as his record reflects, he still went 11-19 as Denver’s starter. In both years, the Broncos had a below-average scoring offense. In a results-based world, that simply isn’t getting the job done.

Pittsburgh needs results. And they need them now. Their offense has ranked in the 20’s for the past three seasons while they’ve thrown for the fewest combined touchdowns in the NFL over the past two years. In Denver, Wilson dealt with coaching changes, a weaker offensive line, and a lack of a run game.

None of those factors should be issues with the Steelers. Mike Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured coach, the front office invested heavily in the o-line with three draft picks, and the running game finished among football’s best the second half of 2023. Under new OC Arthur Smith, McFarland believes the offense can hide Wilson’s shortcomings.

“If you look at Russ at his best, it’s been running the football, play-action pass, and then the improvisational plays. I think with Arthur Smith as the coordinator, we know they’re going to run the football. They’re going to be physical. And I think that will open the field up for Russ to push the ball down the field.”

Even at 35, Wilson still shows a live arm with the touch and accuracy that will pair well with WR George Pickens’ go-ball ability. Being able to change the launch point with boots and play-action should also help Wilson and a Steelers’ offense that’s criminally underutilized playfakes even since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Signed to a one-year deal, 2024 is a trial run for Wilson and the Steelers. Should he play well and lead Pittsburgh to a playoff win, he’ll sign a multi-year deal. If not, he could be looking for a new home in 2025. And his phone won’t be ringing off the hook.