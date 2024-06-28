End Of June Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday! I hope yinz are doing well.

This feels like the first official “slow” week of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 offseason. One where there simply wasn’t a whole lot going on. We’re staying busy to fill in the gaps, highlighted by our Steelers Depot All-Time Draft. Six of us trying to build the best roster possible. We’ll present the final version of it on Monday morning.

While things are quiet right now, the next three or four weeks will be telling for the franchise. Will they get contract extensions done with TE Pat Freiermuth, DL Cam Heyward, or RB Najee Harris? Is there a potential dark horse like QB Justin Fields? Of course, any extensions could also come after training camp begins, but GM Omar Khan has liked to get deals done sooner rather than later. We’ll keep you posted.

New to this series will be links to our top posts of the week if you missed them or want to give them another read.

1 – If you could wave a wand and make either trade for equal compensation tomorrow, who would you rather have – WR Brandon Aiyuk or WR DK Metcalf?

2 – You have the third pick in a Steelers All-Time draft, trying to build the best roster possible. QBs Ben Roethlisberger and Terry Bradshaw are off the board. Who are you taking at No. 3?

3 – Rank the Steelers’ secondary in the AFC North. Is it first, second, third, or fourth best?

4 – Does Pittsburgh need to win a playoff game for 2024 to be considered successful?

5 – Who has higher odds of making the 53-man roster – CB Cory Trice Jr. or CB Darius Rush?

Recap of 2024 First Summer Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

Keep responding through the summer doldrums!

Question 1: Eight of 12 Depot respondents said the show “Hard Knocks” will not be a distraction for the Steelers.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents are evenly split on whether Spencer Anderson makes the Steelers’ 53-man roster. His versatility is a big asset, but competition for available slots is greater than last season.

Question 3: Wide receiver Roman Wilson will have more receptions than tight end Darnell Washington in 2024. That is surprising since new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith emphasizes tight-end play. Nine of 12 respondents believe Wilson will still get more receptions than the Steelers’ No. 2 tight end.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents do not believe the Steelers will trade for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before Week 1. Responses ranged from zero up to 50 percent, but the median response was a low 10 percent.

Question 5: Seven of 12 respondents don’t think the Steelers should re-sign James Washington in his attempt to make a comeback. Most appreciated his first stint with the team, but believe his time has passed.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Hard Knocks a Distraction Spencer Anderson on 53 Washington or Wilson Receptions Chances Aiyuk Traded to Pittsburgh Re-Sign James Washington SD Consensus No 50/50 Roman Wilson 10% No Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Keep doing what you do.