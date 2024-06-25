Eckert’s Examinations: CB Cam Sutton 2023 Run Defense Study

Continuing to learn about additions to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, I wanted to look at cornerback Cameron Sutton’s 2023 season in run defense following up my 2023 coverage stat study and 2023 pass rush study on him. Today, let’s look at and provide some data context, including current and former Steelers in 2023 (with at least 400 total regular season snaps) for comparative context.

Up first, run snaps and total snaps:

Sutton lands on the top right, providing durability and availability for the Detroit Lions in 2023, after spending his first six seasons with the Steelers. Last season, Sutton had 1,024 total snaps which ranked seventh among the 107 qualifying CBs and 367 run snaps that landed a bit lower at 18th. His opportunities in run defense were less than other situations, but still on the field against the run often compared to his peers.

Another new Pittsburgh CB is Donte Jackson, formally of the Carolina Panthers. In 2023 with them, he had less total snaps with 867 (30th), and played more often against the run (415 run snaps). The latter ranked seventh most among qualifiers, so we get a sense of a durability and playing more run defense compared to Sutton.

Patrick Peterson, currently a free agent, led the players in our sights with 1,045 total snaps with Pittsburgh in 2023. That ranked fourth-most at the position, including 397 run snaps (11th). Unless he is brought back, that’s a lot of vacated snaps from last season. Still, Sutton and Jackson are no strangers to being on the field.

Sutton’s services were available due to a domestic violence felony reduced to misdemeanor. That of course muddies what is in store for Sutton’s future and could possibly result in some missed games in 2024.

Joey Porter Jr. is the lone qualifier that remained with Pittsburgh from 2023. He landed close to the mean his rookie season, where his snaps ramped up throughout that campaign. In totality, Porter posted 764 total snaps (T-46th) and 263 run snaps (T-56th).

Then, we see two former Steelers with below average opportunities in both. Levi Wallace, now with the Denver Broncos, had 695 total snaps (57th) and 239 run snaps (66th), while current free agent Chandon Sullivan had just 401 total snaps (T-least among qualifiers) and 135 run snaps (sixth-least).

Important quantity context as we dive into some quality of play components.

Next, let’s look at a very important aspect of being a quality run defender – tackling. The chart below looks at the players tackles per game and average tackle depth:

Along with Sutton’s high number of opportunities came a very solid 1.1 average tackle depth, tying for 14th last season. That is a very encouraging result from an outside CB, where Sutton spent the majority of his time in 2023. He paired that with 3.8 tackles per game, tying for a slightly above-the-mean 49th rank.

One of those players was Jackson, pairing that 49th rank in tackles per game with another slightly above average 1.8 average tackle depth (T-56th). Sutton matched Jackson’s tackles per game on fewer run snap opportunities and provided a healthier depth of tackle as well.

Former Steelers Sullivan and Wallace had above-the-mean average tackle depths, with the former’s 0.8 number the best of focused players and tied for eighth best last year. That did come on a much lower snap count than the majority of qualifiers, re-emphasized by having the least tackles per game (1.2) among qualifiers.

Wallace’s 1.5 average tackle depth tied for 43rd, while his 2.4 tackles per game tied for 97th. All four Pittsburgh cornerbacks were below-average in tackles per game last season, and hopefully Sutton and Jackson’s stronger presence in run defense last season can translate to the black and gold in 2024.

This included Porter and Peterson, who were below-average in both data points. They tied for 94th in tackles per game (2.5), while Porter had the stronger 2.0 average tackle depth (T-65th) than Peterson’s 2.8 (T-90th). That number does make sense considering Peterson moved around the formation much more, including safety snaps far away from the line of scrimmage.

This next view attempts to weigh positive and negative plays, using broken and missed tackle rates (negative plays) along with SIS positive play % which is the rate of run plays with the player on the field resulted in a positive expected points added (EPA), with lower percentages being the best:

The only focused player above-the-mean in both was Sutton. His stronger mark was an 8.5 broken/missed tackle rate that was 17th among qualifying corners, along with a 36.5 positive percentage within the Lions defense (T-33rd). Continually encouraging data for Sutton.

Where the rest of the group missed the mark in 2023 was broken/missed tackle rates, but were largely above-the-mean in positive percentages. Porter had the best positive rate of highlighted players, at an impressive 31.6 number that was third-best league-wide. The other side of the coin was a 16.0 broken/missed tackle rate that ranked 76th. This below-average mark is high on my radar for hopeful improvement for Porter, and at the position for Pittsburgh in 2024.

Two former Steelers also had above the mean positive rates, Peterson and Wallace. The former’s 34.8 mark tied for 14th, with Wallace tied for 41st. Jackson was slightly above the mean as a Panther in 2023, at 37.6 (T-45th).

The only player that was below the league mean that we’re focused on was Sullivan, with a 41.5 positive percentage (T-82nd). The bright side for him was the second-best 13.0 broken/missed tackle rate of players in our sights (48th league-wide). Broken/missed tackle rates for the rest of the group were less ideal: Jackson (14.1, T-58th), Wallace (15.6, T-69th), Peterson (20.4, 95th).

This gives specific context to the hope and need for better run defense at the position for Pittsburgh in 2024, with Sutton showing that ability last season encouragingly.

To close, here is a more total view of the players in the run game:

Points Saved per Play: The total of a player’s EPA responsibility on run plays using the Total Points system that distributes credit among all players on the field for a given play, with positive numbers being good. Totals are scaled up to map to the average points scored or allowed on a team level, with the player’s snap count determining how much to adjust. For run defense, that includes accounting for defenders in the box, blown blocks forced, broken tackles, turnovers, and turnover returns.

Points Above Average per Play: using the same Total Points system and putting a number to their value above an average level player:

In this final points view, Sutton comes out on top as a run defender. His points saved per play tied for 19th while his points-above-average per play came in a hair lower and tied for 22nd. This was very encouraging to learn, and the hope is a repeat or even positive trend in 2024.

Also encouraging is Jackson landing second in our sights. His points saved per play tied for 35th, along with a points-above-average per play that tied for 40th. So, on paper, a clear upgrade with these two additions compared to last year’s position room.

This wrap up rankings table of all the data used today will emphasize this even further:

Here’s to hoping that translates to a more consistent result for Pittsburgh’s run defense at CB in 2024.