Early Lines On Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren Rushing Yards Seem Way Too Low

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two talented and capable running backs on their roster in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. With new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, it will be interesting to see what both players can do on the ground in 2024. Recently, BetMGM released over/under rushing yard lines for both Harris and Warren for the 2024 season and I figured I would pass them along to everyone.

The over/under rushing yards line for Hartis for 2024 is quite interesting and many might view it as an easy play. As of their June 24 update, they currently have that line for Harris at 775.5 yards

Harris has rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first three NFL seasons, and he’s the only player to have accomplished that feat over that span. He also hasn’t missed an NFL game. With his over/under rushing total line for 2024 set well below 800, it’s hard not to advise everyone reading this post to not hammer it. I suspect that his line will rise soon. Caesars Sportsbook has the Harris over/under line at a more respectable 825.5 yards, by the way, as of June 27.

As for Warren’s 2024 over/under rushing yard line at BetMGM, it currently sits at 590.5 as of their latest update. Caesars Sportsbook, on the other hand, hasn’t released a line for Warren just yet. Perhaps they will sometime next week.

In his first two NFL seasons, Warren has rushed for 379 and 784 yards, respectively. That 784-yardage total in 2023 came via 149 touches. Just like with Harris, it’s hard not to advise people reading this post to jump on the over for Warren from BetMGM before their next update.

Looking at the Harris and Warren over/under amounts from BetMGM combined, they total up to 1,366 yards. Last season, Harris and Warren combined to rush for 1,819 yards. So, yeah, something feels like it has to give somewhere with these two players and their respective over/under lines.

Will Warren get a large number of rushing attempts in 2024, thus resulting in Harris receiving less? That’s plausible, but barring Harris missing any games due to injury, it still seems foolish to bet that he won’t register at the very least 900 rushing yards in 2024.

Personally, I was a bit stunned to see how low both these over/under lines are right now on Harris and Warren. They both are sure to rise, right?

Hey, it’s only the last day of June so we still have plenty of time to watch these lines moving forward. Even so, I am interested to hear what kind of rushing yard predictions everyone currently has for both Harris and Warren in 2024. Please indulge me and list your 2024 rushing yardage predictions for both players in the comments below.