Donte Jackson Happy Steelers Had High Energy Throughout Offseason: ‘You Feel The Intensity’

Intensity, urgency. Those aren’t exactly words you typically hear during offseason workouts and minicamps across the NFL, but this isn’t shaping up to be a typical season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Following the busiest offseason in franchise history — GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl made a number of moves via trade and free agency and then nailed the NFL draft once again — anticipation and excitement his high for the Black and Gold entering the 2024 season.

While the Steelers made the playoffs last season and ultimately lost in the Wild Card Round, getting to the postseason despite a number of injuries and struggles at the quarterback position isn’t good enough. Khan has stated multiple times this offseason he wants to get back to the Super Bowl, while team owner Art Rooney II stated that the organization has “had enough” with the one-and-done in the playoffs.

So, intensity and urgency are high this offseason. New cornerback Donte Jackson, acquired via trade by Khan this offseason, certainly feels it.

“You see it, but you also feel it,” Jackson said of the Steelers’ heightened intensity and urgency throughout the offseason, according to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “You feel the intensity. You also feel the knack for everybody not wanting to waste days or waste plays. It’s been great to be a part of. You see everybody moving around faster.