Does Sutton Signing Shut The Door On Patrick Peterson Reunion?

Does Cameron Sutton signing shut the door on a Patrick Peterson reunion?

Pittsburgh Steelers fans certainly don’t seem to want Patrick Peterson back. At least the vocal ones are of the belief that he has nothing left to offer. Peterson previously claimed that the Steelers left the door open to re-sign him at the time that they released him.

But does their signing of Cameron Sutton close the door on Peterson for good, barring a further change? Somewhat surprisingly, given his off-field issues, the Steelers brought Sutton back, officially signing him yesterday. He should be the overwhelming favorite to play the slot cornerback role.

The earlier discussion pertaining to Peterson was that he could potentially return in that slot role. Few believe that he can still hold up as an outside cornerback, but perhaps he could hang inside. But let’s face it, teams need more than one player who can play in the slot.

Do the Steelers have more than one right now? They don’t seem to know, even if they might have some hopes for Beanie Bishop Jr. It’s hard to say, though, what Peterson might need from Pittsburgh to re-sign. Steelers fans might scoff at that, but every contract is a two-way street.

Would Peterson come back to play for the veteran minimum, for example? Would he come back to compete for a spot on the roster, let alone a role in the defense? He is a potential future Hall of Famer who played at an elite level in his past. Joe Haden wouldn’t come back on those terms at the end of his career.

Peterson basically already said that he was willing to do anything but sit on the bench. At this rate, it’s hard to see where he would even have a role but on the bench. So from that point of view, the Sutton signing does seem to shut the door on Peterson for now. Those hoping to hear just that can now breathe a sigh of relief.

