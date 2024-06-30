Do The Baltimore Ravens Have A Better Defensive Trio Than The Pittsburgh Steelers?

Is the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive trio better than the Pittsburgh Steelers’?

For a number of years, the Pittsburgh Steelers could boast possession of arguably the best defensive trio in the NFL. They had first-team All-Pros at each level of the defense with Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. While Watt is still at his peak, Heyward is past his, and Fitzpatrick struggled last year. Do the Baltimore Ravens now have the better trio—the best in the division?

Specifically, the Ravens’ defensive trio consists of ILB Roquan Smith, DL Justin Madubuike, and S Kyle Hamilton. All three players made the first-team All-Pro List last season—and Patrick Queen, now with the Steelers, made second-team honors.

Of the three, only Smith has a years-long resume of excellence, beginning before he joined the Ravens. Hamilton emerged last year in his second season, while Madubuike broke out in Year 4. They do not have the extensive resume of the Steelers’ trio, each with at least four Pro Bowls.

But we’re not debating history, rather predicting the future. We do have to weigh the difference between an outside linebacker and an inside linebacker, which is significant, granted. But would you take the Ravens’ Smith, Hamilton, and Madubuike over the Steelers’ Watt, Fitzpatrick, and Heyward?

The Watt factor looms large, as he is arguably the best defender in football at arguably the most valuable position. Just look at the record the Steelers have in games he misses. For the Ravens, you can make the argument that they have the best off-ball linebacker in football with Roquan Smith.

While Hamilton is a clearly rising player—Fitzpatrick made a sizeable leap in his second season as well—Madubuike, you might argue, still has more to prove. On the other hand, Heyward also has to prove he has something left in the tank.

One thing I will add is that we’re only talking about the 2024 season. I don’t want you to consider age here, as Heyward is near the end of his career while Madubuike is young. Put simply, are the Ravens better off this year with their trio than the Steelers are with theirs?

