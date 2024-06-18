Deshaun Watson Making ‘Heat-Seeking’ Throws During Spring Practices

After two years of disappointing results, the Cleveland Browns are hoping 2024 is the year Deshaun Watson looks like the franchise quarterback they traded for. Based on Watson’s spring performance, the team is encouraged. Despite coming off a season-ending 2023 shoulder injury, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot noted Watson’s impressive showing during minicamp.

“One was a heat-seeking 50-yard strike on a bootleg left to Elijah Moore that went off of his hand,” Cabot wrote. “The bomb was his longest attempt in the four days he threw in front of the media, including two in organized team activities and two in minicamp.”

Of course, the pass was still incomplete so perhaps Watson isn’t all the way back yet. But the framing of the article highlighted Watson’s impressive arm strength. Another passage noted that he showed “more zip on the ball than in any other practice, Watson demonstrated that he can make any throw on the route tree.”

That reporting tracks with what head coach Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the month, noting that Watson looks like his prime-quarterback self. Later, he told reporters that Watson was ahead of schedule after undergoing right shoulder surgery to fix a fractured glenoid.

Cleveland will have to hope Watson carries that over into the fall. Trading the farm and handing him a monster fully guaranteed contract, 2024 is a critical season. He spent most of 2022 suspended and most of 2023 injured, leaving the Browns with little to show for their all-in move. He’s started just 12 games for Cleveland, completed less than 60 percent of his throws, and has only 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions with far too many sacks.

The Browns added more weapons for Watson to throw to, acquiring Denver WR Jerry Jeudy in an early offseason trade. The offensive line will hopefully be healthier while the eventual return of RB Nick Chubb will stabilize a running game that missed him a year ago.

After seeing Deshaun Watson early last year, the Steelers will wait to play the Browns this season. Pittsburgh is slated to see Cleveland in Week 12 and Week 14, the former a Thursday night contest. The latter contest will be part of NFL Films “Hard Knocks” coverage as they follow all four AFC North teams down the stretch of the season. All six of Pittsburgh’s divisional games take place over the final eight weeks, including four during that six-week TV span.

Watson has yet to beat the Steelers in his career, going 0-3 versus them. Predictably, his output has been poor, Watson throwing five touchdowns with four interceptions and getting sacked 18 times.