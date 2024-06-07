Depot After Dark: Tomlin’s Baseball Brainstorm, Mean Joe’s Appearance, NFL Lawsuit Begins

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Tomlin’s Baseball Brainstorm

Mike Tomlin hosted Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to the Steelers’ facility Wednesday. Sharing this photo to Twitter, Tomlin thanked Roberts for stopping by and brain storming ideas with him. The Steelers often do this with the Pirates, especially under previous manager Clint Hurdle. They maintain a good relationship with the Pirates, though perhaps not as tight under Derek Shelton.

Maybe Roberts asked for tips on how his first-place Dodgers can figure out how to beat the Pirates, who took the first two games of the series against LA.

Such a pleasure to have @Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts and some of their staff in the building today for a visit and to share ideas. pic.twitter.com/vFaj8qR1z8 — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) June 6, 2024

Mean Joe Shows Up

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene was on-hand for an NFLPA event Thursday, imparting wisdom on the players of today and tomorrow. The event was put on through the Shrine Bowl, which tweeted some photos.

The legend, Mean Joe Greene stopped by our @NFLPA symposium to give the new guys some veteran wisdom 🫡#ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/Sn2AlaJSQk — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) June 6, 2024

The Shrine Bowl has grown in recent years, relocating to Texas for the 2024 game. Pittsburgh drafted three of its participants this year: OG Mason McCormick, DL Logan Lee and DB Ryan Watts.

NFL Lawsuit Begins

A lawsuit filed in 2015 is finally heading to trial. According to the Associated Press, a suit filed by fans over the NFL’s Sunday Ticket held opening arguments on Thursday.

“The suit says the NFL broke antitrust laws when it allowed DirecTV to exclusively sell the “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games airing on CBS and Fox at what it says was an inflated price and restricted competition.”

According to the report, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be among the group who will testify in this case. DirectTV no longer has rights to Sunday Ticket. Google/YouTube bought it last year.

The plaintiffs in the case are asking for $7 billion in damages, a number that could triple if the NFL is found liable.