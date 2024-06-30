Depot After Dark: Sunday Ticket Lawsuit Website, Former No. 1 Pick In Hot Water, Rookie Pet Peeves

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 29.

If You Bought Sunday Ticket, You May Be Entitled To Compensation

Instead of those late-night ads telling you that you might be entitled to compensation for potential exposure to asbestos, you may be entitled to compensation for simply having purchased NFL Sunday Ticket. After the NFL lost a class-action lawsuit regarding the violation of antitrust laws, if you purchased Sunday Ticket between June 17, 2011 and February 7, 2023 you might want to pay close attention to nflsundayticketlawsuit.com.

The website gives key information about the lawsuit, including dates and documents. It’s going to be interesting to see how the lawsuit is handled and the appeals process but it’s definitely an important website to take note of.



Ja’Marcus Russell In Trouble

Former No. 1 overall draft pick JaMarcus Russell was fired from a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater, Williamson High School, and is also being sued for allegedly taking a $74,000 check meant as a donation for personal use according to ESPN.

It’s the latest in a long line of troubles for Russell, who flamed out of the NFL after three seasons and was arrested in 2010 for possession of codeine syrup without a prescription. It’s obviously a sad story, and things have seemingly gone downhill for Russell ever since his NFL career started. Hopefully, he can get the help that he needs.

Rookies Talk Pet Peeves, Role Models

In a fun offseason series, Pittsburgh Steelers rookies answer some personal questions in a segment called No Huddle produced by the team. OT Troy Fautanu’s biggest pet peeve is people driving slow in the left lane, while LB Payton Wilson agreed and said “there’s four lanes in the highway for a reason.”

Fautanu also said that his biggest role model in sports Troy Polamalu, and he’s been very forward about his love for Polamalu and becoming a Steelers fan. Meanwhile, Wilson’s biggest role model in sports is close to home. Wilson named his brother, Bryse, a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, as his biggest role model. The older Wilson has also had stints with the Atlanta Braves, the team that drafted him, and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

I’m sure Bryse can tell Payton just how serious Pittsburgh sports fans are about their favorite teams.