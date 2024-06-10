Depot After Dark: Steelers Visit Mexico, Jaylen Warren Football Camp, Bettis Gold Jacket Spotlight

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 9.

Steelers Visit Mexico

The Steelers are one of a handful of teams with marketing rights to Mexico as a part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program. As the league aims to expand its footprint across the globe, more and more games are being played internationally each year. The Steelers haven’t had an international game since 2013 in London, but they will certainly be playing at least one over the next few years, and maybe more. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Gerry Dulac speculated that a game in Mexico City could be coming as soon as the 2025 season.

Four current and former Steelers went to Mexico for a fan event with Miles Killebrew, Donte Jackson, Alejandro Villanueva, and Rod Woodson representing the team at the event. Check out the video below posted by Steelers En Español on X.

Nuestra Steelers Nation México dándole la bienvenida a nuestro ex jugador, OL Alejandro Villanueva, leyenda, CB @RodWoodson26, a S Miles Killebrew y a un nuevo miembro de los Steelers, @_DJack01 😎🙌🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/NVCzXTohUI — Steelers en Español (@LosSteelers) June 8, 2024

Jaylen Warren Football Camp

With the opening of a new Dick’s Sporting Goods outdoor track and field facility at Millcreek Mall in Erie, PA, they promoted the opening with special guest RB Jaylen Warren. He ran a mini football camp for any kids who showed up. He gave a brief interview with Fox66 News during the event.

“It means a lot. I wish I was able to do things like this when I was younger. So I just want to be that person for them,” Warren said. “Add it to their list of people they can look up to. Hopefully one of them grow up and do their thing, and I had some type of impact on that.”

Bettis Gold Jacket Spotlight

It is always a good day to spotlight The Bus. As a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Gold Jacket Spotlight series, they focused on former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis this week. He was inducted as a part of the 2015 Hall of Fame class.

“We found out Rich Brooks (Rams head coach) was putting Jerome Bettis on the trading block, and I said, ‘Wow! This is a great match.’ He was just natural in our offense,” said Bill Cowher via NFL Films on how Bettis came to be a Steeler.

He remains at the top of the Steelers’ running back Mt. Rushmore with himself and Franco Harris as the only two players with five-figure rushing yardage over their careers. The next two on the list, Willie Parker and Le’Veon Bell, have roughly half the career yardage that Bettis had.