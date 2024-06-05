Depot After Dark: Steelers Standard, Ed O’Neill’s Steelers Nightmare, Boswell Married

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 4.

Latest Steelers Standard

Monday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers dropped the latest episode of their “The Standard” series. This one highlights the 2024 NFL Draft and the team’s seven draft selections, following first-round pick Troy Fautanu around the city on his first full day after being drafted.

The episode also covers the team’s rookie minicamp and OTAs and includes some awesome clips of Troy Polamalu mic’d up at last month’s Resilience Bowl, which he and his wife hosted. It’s a really well-done episode worth checking out.

Ed O’Neill Being Cut By Steelers

Actor and Polk High legend Ed O’Neill joined the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday to discuss his brief NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Attempting to switch to OLB, he lasted a handful of weeks before Chuck Noll released him (and offered a chance to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, which O’Neill declined).

He shared a story of a recurring dream of being in camp and subbed into the game. It’s a funny spin on a story he’s told several times over the years.

"When I got cut by the Steelers I always had the same dream that I was back at Latrobe.. Every year I would have the same dream but the only difference was I was the age I actually am" Ed O'Neill #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ntnUTvU09m — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 4, 2024

Chris Boswell Married

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell got married over the weekend. He shared this photo of his and his wife’s big day on Instagram.

Signed in 2015 after the team lost Shaun Suisham and whiffed on Josh Scobee, Boswell has become one of the NFL’s best kickers. He had arguably his best season in 2023, going 23-of-25 on field goals, including 6-of-7 from 50-plus yards. His only miss came from 61 yards.