Depot After Dark: Steelers Rookie Program, USA Falls To Japan, Tom Brady Comp’d To John Madden,

Steelers Rookie Program

Over the last handful of Depot After Dark articles, we’ve mentioned events the team’s rookie class has attended. An acting lesson at Point Park, a youth camp in the city. They were all part of the team’s Rookie Program, designed to get this year’s class of new faces comfortable in their new location and doing things outside of football.

As outlined by Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley in a Thursday article, the program was created to help the rookies in all aspects of their life beyond the game.

“I had no hobbies and skills since I was focused on football,” said team director of player development and former NFL fullback Darrel Young. “I wanted to expose them to some different things outside of simply being lectured to.”

In addition to the acting lesson and youth camp, the rookie class also took an American Sign Language course and a lesson on how the FBI solves crimes.

While being the best athlete was rarely the focus of these events, they had an application that could carry over to the game.

“It’s putting guys in situations and making them uncomfortable and seeing how they react because that can prepare you for what happens in the fourth quarter or overtime,” Young said.

It’s a really cool idea to help the Steelers’ rookies maximize their time with the team and grow as people, not just players.

USA Loses To Japan

Earlier this week, we noted the USA blowing out Panama in the Under 20 American Football playoffs. Now, their run is over. Japan beat USA, 41-20, Wednesday to advance to the finals.

Final score at the Commonwealth Stadium where Japan 🇯🇵is the first qualified team for the U20 World Championships final! 📍Final Score

🏈 USA 🇺🇸 20 – 41 🇯🇵 Japan

Highlights and replay will be available soon on https://t.co/iSWBglTauO The game report is to come. pic.twitter.com/wDmxjSTONU — Int’l Fed of American Football (@IFAFMedia) June 26, 2024

USA fumbled on its own goal line in the first quarter, leading to Japan scoring first. They built a 27-0 lead before America got on the board. While the result may look surprising, a reminder that USA’s roster largely consisted of low-level college recruits and some players who are still in high school. The USA hasn’t even won the past two tournaments, Canada the winners in 2016 and 2018.

Canada and Japan will play the championship game this Sunday. The USA will play Austria Sunday in the bronze medal game (side note: that’s three full-contact games being played in one week, kinda crazy).

Tom Brady – The Next Madden?

Howie Long is setting the bar high for Tom Brady. Appearing on Chris Long’s Green Light podcast, Howie said he thinks Brady could become an icon in the broadcast booth the same way he was as a player.

“People are going to tune in for Tom…It’s like John Madden,” Long said as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “You’re watching John Madden do a football game and he brings a different element. Tom’s insight into situational football, into moments that he’s had during his career…”

After more than a year of waiting, Brady will call games for FOX this year. He’s already made one brief appearance in the booth during the UFL Championship Game, offering sound commentary in his few minutes on camera.

But the next Madden? That’s one level Brady almost certainly won’t reach.