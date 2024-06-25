Depot After Dark: Steelers Hang With Kreischer, Derek Watt’s Retirement Party, USA Wins By 74

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 24.

Steelers Hang With Kreischer

Some Steelers players spent the weekend hanging with comedian Bert Kreischer during his tour stop in Pittsburgh. DL Cam Heyward helped bring him on stage while the two, in Kreischer’s signature, took off their shirts.

Nick Herbig did the same off-stage, sharing this photo to his Instagram story.

Heyward and Herbig have spent plenty of time together over the last week, training with pass-rush specialist Dez Walker during the week before going to Kreischer’s show. Work hard, play hard: they’re clearly doing both.

Derek Watt’s Retirement Party

Though former NFL fullback Derek Watt officially retired in March, his wife Gabriella, T.J., J.J., and many friends threw him a retirement party over the weekend.

Watt shared these photos from the night, including ones with all the Watts and their wives.

In the post’s comments, T.J. wrote: “A TON to be proud of!”

J.J. added: “Great night celebrating a hell of a career!”

Drafted by the Chargers in 2016, Watt spent seven years in the NFL. He appeared in 110 games, making 20 starts. Watt, now 31, finished his career by joining T.J.’s Steelers from 2020-2022, scoring two touchdowns in his final season. Hats off to a fantastic and long NFL career.

USA Wins By 74

If you’re wondering what it looks like when the USA plays American football against another country, it looks like an 86-12 win over Panama in the Under-20 World Junior Championships.

The team was led by dual-QB performances from Aliam Appler and Anthony Luna, while RB Jaedon Alston posted a healthy 6.9 yards per carry. Many members of the squad are lower-level college recruits, but the team has four-star and Notre Dame commit DL Davion Dixon. The team is led by former CFL and D-III head coach Mike Kelly.

Though the USA won by a massive amount, it wasn’t the biggest margin of victory of the week. Canada beat Brazil 111-0 in their contest. After the game, Brazil head coach Adan Rodriguez said he was proud of his team for “never giving up.”

The USA will play Japan on Wednesday at 12 PM/EST. Japan is coming off its own big victory, schooling Australia, 50-6.

PFT Power Rankings

Mike Florio released his offseason power rankings, slotting the Steelers at No. 14 and just above league average.

In his article briefly explaining each team, Florio noted the Steelers’ improved QB situation with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields being the catalyst to put the Steelers in the top 16.

Still, that ranks last in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (No. 4), Cincinnati Bengals (No. 8), and Cleveland Browns (No. 12).