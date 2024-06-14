Depot After Dark: Spencer Anderson’s Big Birthday Gift, Fautanu’s Kind Act, Fields’ Sister In WWE Program

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for June 13.
Spencer Anderson’s Birthday Gift
In a previous edition of Depot After Dark, we shared the Steelers’ hobbies and the things they nerd out about. For second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson, that’s Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Evidently, word got back to the Clippers, who sent Anderson a swag bag for his birthday on June 7.
Highlighting the gifts was a signed Leonard jersey. The Steelers’ media team captured the moment on the field after a recent practice.
From going to Pens and Pirates games with Russell Wilson to getting an autographed jersey of his favorite player, it’s been a good year to be Anderson. It’ll be even better if he can crack the 53-man roster out of the summer, repeating what he did as a rookie.
Fautanu’s Kind Act
While Anderson received a gift, rookie OT Troy Fautanu was handing one out. Fautanu signed a jersey for his girlfriend’s brother’s birthday, writing on the back, “To My Dawg T! Love you lil bro!” with his signature.
The brother’s reaction is priceless. Check out the whole clip below.
Fautanu will compete for a starting spot along the Steelers’ offensive line this summer, ostensibly at right tackle.
Justin Fields’ Sister In WWE Program
Jaiden Fields, Justin Fields’ sister, was recently announced as part of the WWE’s “Next In Line” (NIL) Class of 2024.
The class highlights up-and-coming wrestlers of the future. She was also part of the 2023 class.
She is a grad student at Georgia and playing for the Bulldogs’ softball team, for which she hit .295 with 17 RBIs in the 2024 season. Athletes just run in the Fields family.