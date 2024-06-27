Depot After Dark: Ryan Clark’s Ugly Golf Game, Virtual Al Michaels, Steelers Diversity Program

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 26.

Ryan Clark’s Golf Game

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst was clowned by his colleagues for his terrible golf swing. Comparing his “swing” to analysts Jeff Darlington and Dan Orlovsky, Clark…needs some work. Hitting the ball would be a good start.

All in good fun and the good news is that basically everything else Clark does, podcasts, hosting, analysis, turns to gold.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Virtual Al Michaels

We’re through the looking glass, people. Al Michaels has allowed his voice to be used by AI for Summer Olympics coverage later this year.

Per Vanity Fair, “the network will use an artificial clone of the legendary broadcaster’s voice to narrate its daily recaps of the summer event.”

Michaels said his virtual voice was only “two percent” off how he actually sounds. As quoted below, Michaels said he was amazed and frightened by how closely technology managed to recreate his voice.

NEW: NBC is recreating Al Michaels’ voice using A.I. for this summer’s Olympics coverage. I talked to Michaels, who was skeptical but gave the project his blessing: “Frankly, it was astonishing. It was amazing. And it was a little bit frightening.”https://t.co/7ENjlwCEIT — Tom Kludt (@TomKludt) June 26, 2024

While useful in some respects, Michaels doesn’t have to travel, there is a broader conversation about restrictions placed on AI and potential abuses of the system that could lead to AI being used in place of commentators and actors in the future.

If you’re wondering what it’ll sound like, here’s a snippet.

Here’s a video of what an AI recreation of Al Michaels looks and sounds like: pic.twitter.com/B0cTzooV1Z https://t.co/i6rEoCN6pE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 26, 2024

Steelers Diversity Program

The Pittsburgh Steelers are participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative that’s been expanded league-wide. Per the team website, this is the third year of the program aimed to help students looking to pursue a career in sports medicine.

“During their one-month rotations, students will observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians, athletic trainers, dietitians, mental health clinicians, strength & conditioning coaches, equipment managers, and others to gain medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine,” the NFL announced via the Steelers’ website.

Rotations begin next month during training camp.