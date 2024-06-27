Depot After Dark: Ryan Clark’s Ugly Golf Game, Virtual Al Michaels, Steelers Diversity Program

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for June 26.
Ryan Clark’s Golf Game
Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst was clowned by his colleagues for his terrible golf swing. Comparing his “swing” to analysts Jeff Darlington and Dan Orlovsky, Clark…needs some work. Hitting the ball would be a good start.
All in good fun and the good news is that basically everything else Clark does, podcasts, hosting, analysis, turns to gold.
Virtual Al Michaels
We’re through the looking glass, people. Al Michaels has allowed his voice to be used by AI for Summer Olympics coverage later this year.
Per Vanity Fair, “the network will use an artificial clone of the legendary broadcaster’s voice to narrate its daily recaps of the summer event.”
Michaels said his virtual voice was only “two percent” off how he actually sounds. As quoted below, Michaels said he was amazed and frightened by how closely technology managed to recreate his voice.
While useful in some respects, Michaels doesn’t have to travel, there is a broader conversation about restrictions placed on AI and potential abuses of the system that could lead to AI being used in place of commentators and actors in the future.
If you’re wondering what it’ll sound like, here’s a snippet.
Steelers Diversity Program
The Pittsburgh Steelers are participating in the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative that’s been expanded league-wide. Per the team website, this is the third year of the program aimed to help students looking to pursue a career in sports medicine.
“During their one-month rotations, students will observe and participate in the care of NFL players, working directly with and under the supervision of the orthopedic team physicians, primary care team physicians, athletic trainers, dietitians, mental health clinicians, strength & conditioning coaches, equipment managers, and others to gain medical knowledge and exposure to patient care in sports medicine,” the NFL announced via the Steelers’ website.
Rotations begin next month during training camp.