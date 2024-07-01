Depot After Dark: Ryan Clark WWE, Michael Strahan Weighing TV Retirement, Rookies Share Fun Facts

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 30.

RYAN CLARK WWE

Ryan Clark attended his first WWE event recently, and was interviewed after for his take on the action. He was pleasantly surprised by the production value, energy, and athleticism on display in the ring. He was asked if he would ever consider getting in the ring.

“I don’t wanna get in the mix with anybody that’s paid to be in the WWE,” Clark said in a video posted by the WWE on X. “You gotta let me fight another analyst.”

Which analyst would you take? Give me RC versus Stephen A. Smith. Dan Orlovsky would also be entertaining.

EXCLUSIVE: @espn analyst and former @NFL star @Realrclark25 was blown away by his first-ever WWE show and would consider getting in the ring for a specific opponent. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HeAXIL9STe — WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2024

MICHAEL STRAHAN WEIGHING RETIREMENT FROM TV

After many years of appearing on broadcasts for NFL events and serving as a co-host on Good Morning America, Michael Strahan appears to be mulling his exit from television. He was a professional football player until he was 36, and started his broadcasting career shortly thereafter.

He admitted that he wants more freedom in his life in an interview on Graham Bensinger’s YouTube channel. His daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer in October, which has forced a new perspective on Strahan and what is important in his life right now.

“You’d think I’m the athlete, the tough guy, the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It has really made me change my perspective on so many things.”

If and when he announces his retirement, he will be missed by a wide audience.

ROOKIES SHARE FUN FACTS

During the slow part of the offseason, the Steelers have been releasing a series of videos highlighting their rookie draft class. Today, they were asked for a fun fact about themselves and their favorite college football memory.

DL Logan Lee led with a strong line, claiming that he broke a world record. It turns out, that record was in Wii Play Shooting Range, a video game. And to make it slightly less impressive, he says he never reported it anywhere. So I guess we are just going to have to trust that Lee is a world-record gamer.