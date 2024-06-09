Depot After Dark: Rookies Learn To Act, Wilson’s Draft Anniversary, Latrobe Ready For Steelers

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 8.

Steelers Rookies Get Acting

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 rookie class took an acting class at Point Park University as part of the team’s rookie development program on Friday. Teresa Varley of Steelers.com passed along that tidbit of information, and rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu said he enjoyed bonding with his teammates over “something different.”

Per Darrel Young, the team’s Director of Player Development, the class helps rookies be in an environment that’s uncomfortable and potentially learn skills they can translate to the field.

“This class is one, being in an environment that’s uncomfortable,” Young told Varley. “And we’re doing exercises and games that can transfer to the football field.

It’s certainly an interesting way to bond, and maybe one of Pittsburgh’s rookies will follow in the footsteps of players like Terry Bradshaw who got into acting after their careers. If they need any advice about a Hollywood production, they can talk to general manager Omar Khan, who’s unforgettable performance in The Dark Knight Rises was one of the biggest Oscar snubs this century.

Omar Khan is also the only NFL GM to appear in a Batman movie pic.twitter.com/H3a0mEFTgY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 26, 2022

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Russell Wilson’s MLB Draft Anniversary

14 years ago today, the Colorado Rockies made Russell Wilson their fourth-round pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. Wilson posted the anniversary on his Twitter.

June 8, 2010! Drafted 14 years ago today @MLB! pic.twitter.com/DmoX6okqQi — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 8, 2024

Wilson spent two seasons in the minor leagues, playing 93 games across A- and A ball for the Rockies minor league affiliates. He hit just .229 with five home runs and 26 runs batted in for his career, and his focus then turned to football, where he became a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

It’s interesting to wonder what would’ve happened had Wilson succeeded on the diamond, but that’s something that we can only mess around with in OOTP. For now, Wilson is focused on bringing the Steelers their first playoff win since 2016.

Latrobe Ready For Steelers

Even though Steelers training camp doesn’t begin until July 25 with players reporting on July 24, Latrobe, the home of Saint Vincent College where the Steelers practice, is gearing up for the team’s arrival. In a video posted by WTAE, Sharky’s general manager Jonathan Heiple said that he thinks there’s going to be an increased interest in the team this year after the offseason the Steelers had.

Heiple also said that Sharky’s increases their staff 30-40% to prepare for Steelers training camp. It’s certainly going to be an interesting training camp and one that will get a lot of attention inside Latrobe and around the country.

Wilson Supporting Hamlin

Russell Wilson showed up to Damar Hamlin’s celebrity basketball game in Pittsburgh tonight, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Wilson doesn’t look dressed to play, and it’s probably for the best if he doesn’t play and risk injury.

Russell Wilson showed up unannounced to Damar Hamlin’s celebrity basketball game in Pittsburgh. He’s chatting with Brandon Marshall on the bench. pic.twitter.com/ltSFdrIv31 — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) June 8, 2024

Still, a cool gesture by Wilson to show up with other celebrities, who include Flavor Flav, Aaron Donald and Micah Hyde.