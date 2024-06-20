Depot After Dark: Ravens New Look, Bradshaw With Mays, Netflix’s Big Ask

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 19.

Ravens New Look

The Baltimore Ravens announced a new alternate helmet for the 2024 season. As shared by ESPN’s Field Yates, the purple helmet has an alternate logo on the side, too.

The @Ravens will debut a new purple alternate helmet this season pic.twitter.com/5UJCUWSFrc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2024

The team hasn’t announced which game they’ll wear their alternate attire. Pittsburgh faces Baltimore in Weeks 11 and 16, hosting them in the first matchup before going on the road in the rematch. Since 2020, the Steelers are 7-1 against the Ravens.

Bradshaw With Mays

In honor of the great Willie Mays passing away yesterday at the age of 93, NFL historian Kevin Gallagher shared this photo of Mays spending time in the locker room with Steelers QB Terry Bradshaw. The below photo from 1971 as Mays’ Giants took on the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NLCS.

In 1971, 40-year-old professional athletes were a rarity. And of those, few looked "athletic". Here's Willie Mays — still ripped at age 40 — with young Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw in the locker room of Three Rivers Stadium during the 1971 National League Championship… pic.twitter.com/fzlrBCyk5Q — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) June 19, 2024

Bradshaw was in his second year with the Steelers, still trying to find his footing in his NFL career. The Pirates won the series 3-1. Mays had 4 hits, including 2 doubles and a home run. The Buccos went on to win the World Series.

One of the greatest players in baseball history, Mays was a 24-time All-Star with a career .301 batting average and 660 home runs, the latter still ranking sixth in baseball history.

Netflix’s Big Ask

It’s not going to be cheap to air commercials on Netflix. According to Ad Week, Netflix is creating sponsorships packages for their two Christmas Day NFL games, including the Steelers-Chiefs contest. The going rate? Five million dollars.

The package includes eight, 30-second commercials to be aired at various points throughout the day and across the two games.

“For instance, the pre-game sponsorship package includes two units in the pre-game show, three units in the first game and three units in the second game. Meanwhile, the post-game sponsorship package includes three units in the first game, three in the second game, one in the first post-game show and one in the second post-game show.”

It’s the first time ever Netflix will host an NFL game. And they’re clearly looking to generate as much revenue as possible, in part to help them hire a company to broadcast and produce the game. Mainstream companies and current NFL partners like Verizon, Gatorade and Microsoft will have the first opportunity to buy-in.