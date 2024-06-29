Depot After Dark: McCartney Honored, NFL’s New Deal, Heyward Touts Laurel Highlands

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 28.

McCartney Honored

Long-time Pittsburgh Steelers video director Bob McCartney was officially honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As we wrote about earlier this offseason, several current and former members of the organization were part of this year’s “Awards of Excellence” for long-term service to their teams.

McCartney remains on staff as the Director of Facilities and has primarily served as the team’s Video Director, filming and categorizing the Steelers’ games. He was also at Three Rivers Stadium filming Franco Harris’ Immaculate Reception, though, as McCartney admits, he missed filming the play.

“To know that in perpetuity that my name is going to be in the Hall of Fame is pretty darn special,” McCartney told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

Also honored were former WRs Coach Lionel Taylor and long-time PR Director Dan Edwards. Per the team website, the trio will have their names on display in a certain section of the Hall of Fame. McCartney will be invited to the Hall during this year’s August Enshrinement, where he’ll again be honored.

The Awards of Excellence began in 2022.

NFL’s New Deal

While the NFL is dealing with the fallout of losing the Sunday Ticket, they will bring in some revenue from Wilson Sporting Goods Company. The two sides announced a renewal of their long-time partnership, Wilson, the maker of the team’s footballs.

“We are thrilled to build upon this partnership as we continue to work with the league on growing the game globally and open opportunities for everyone to be part of the sport,” said Kevin Murphy, representing Wilson.

Wilson and the NFL have been partners since 1941.

According to the press release, there will be a celebration at Wilson’s upgraded factory in Ohio, with appearances from several Ohio-based players, such as Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford and former Ohio State WR Ted Ginn Jr.

Heyward Touts Highlands

The Pittsburgh Steelers have partnered with “Go Laurel Highlands” in an effort to market the region. Given its close proximity to training camp, it’s a sensible fit.

Heyward appeared in the announcement video alongside Go Laurel Highlands PR Director Eric Knopsnyder.

“As a player, we have our training camp up here. But for me personally, I like to bring my family up here. Create memories, have fun. And what better place to do that than the Laurel Highlands?”

Check out the whole video below.