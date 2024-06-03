Depot After Dark: Luq Barcoo And Kwon Alexander’s New Song, Chesney Takes Over Acrisure, Fehoko Welcomes Baby Boy

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 2.

Luq Barcoo And Kwon Alexander’s New Song

Former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Kwon Alexander and current CB Luq Barcoo are making some music in the offseason. The two linked up to produce the song “WOAH” with “Big Kwon” as the main artist with Barcoo’s name – “Luq” attached.

Alexander shared this screenshot of the single, featuring the two of them, with the caption “Yall go get that !!!!”

This rap single is a little over three minutes long. You can listen to it on Spotify here. Alexander has produced several songs in recent years, including one in 2020 while a member of the New York Jets. He spent 2023 with the Steelers, tearing his Achilles in Week 10. Rehabbing ever since, he’s seemed to make good progress but his NFL future is uncertain.

A ballhawk, Barcoo spent the 2023 season on the Steelers’ practice squad. He signed a Reserve/Futures deal after the team’s playoff loss and will again be in Pittsburgh’s camp when the team reports to Latrobe next month.

Chesney Takes Over Acrisure

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney was in town at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night for the 12th time at the stadium. Posted on X by Chesney and the Steelers’ account were multiple photos of him with notable Steelers figures including Art Rooney II and Russell Wilson. I am sure some of you reading were in attendance as he always has a healthy draw in the city of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh, we asked you to bring it and you hit us with so much heart, passion and love for the music. I’ll never forget the way that felt. Thanks so much to the Rooney family and the whole Pittsburgh @Steelers organization for having us back. #SunGoesDownTour pic.twitter.com/F4XRjYSawX — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) June 2, 2024

Fehoko Welcomes Baby Boy

Steelers DL Breiden Fehoko posted a photo on X earlier today welcoming his baby boy, Koa Bray Fehoko, to the world with the caption “Future top five pick!!!”



Fehoko himself was an undrafted free agent in 2020 to the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason, but ended up getting released and signed to the practice squad at the 53-man roster cutdown. He has since bounced on and off the roster, but is currently on the 90-man offseason roster as a nose tackle with a chance to compete once again in training camp. Now he has a little extra motivation with a brand new son to care for.