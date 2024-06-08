Depot After Dark: Kolb’s Strength, Russell Wilson Feeling 25, More Pittsburgh Draft Plans

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 7.

Jon Kolb’s Strength

Quick note in a long podcast but former Steelers offensive tackle Jon Kolb made the list of strongest players in NFL history. On Chris Simms’ “Unbuttoned” podcast, co-host Ahmed Fareed included Kolb on his list of 11.

“Jon Kolb is a four-time Super Bowl winner with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the offseason in the late 70s, he finished fourth in the World’s Strongest Man competition,” Fareed said.

Here’s one video of Kolb competing in those competitions. A third-round pick in the 1969 NFL Draft, he is one of the franchise’s most underrated players. Kolb spent his entire career in Pittsburgh, starting 138 games and part of all four of the Steelers’ Super Bowls during their dynasty run.

Russell Wilson Feeling Good

Though his birth certificate says 35, QB Russell Wilson feels a decade younger. Taking to Twitter Thursday, Wilson sent out this photo with the caption “35 feeling like 25!”

35 feeling like 25! pic.twitter.com/OyWxSf7Di7 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 7, 2024

After signing with the Steelers, Wilson expressed a desire to play at least another five years. His performance will dictate that but he’s clearly feeling rejuvenated with his new team.

More Pittsburgh Draft Plans

We’ve been keeping close tabs on the city of Pittsburgh gearing up to host the 2026 NFL Draft. Though still nearly two years away, the city is already planning how to maximize the opportunity. According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Megan Swift, a committee recently unveiled some of the city’s plans.

“A proposed civic space at Eighth Street in the Cultural District would transform acres of surface parking adjacent to Fort Duquesne Boulevard and the Allegheny River, and it could include a lawn, cafe, outdoor amphitheater, water play, a backyard area with outdoor games, food trucks and furnishings, according to the plan.

Also, Fort Duquesne Boulevard could be used to create a balcony over the river and the ‘Allegheny Descent,’ which would be a ‘lush walkway to the water’ for pedestrians, the plan said.”

The article also outlines plenty of other changes and upgrades to downtown. This will be the first draft Pittsburgh hosts in the modern era and the first since 1947, when the draft was a fraction of the mega-event it is today.