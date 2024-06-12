Depot After Dark: Heyward Golf Outing, Lee Family Expecting, Browns Player Has No Chill

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 11.

Heyward Golf Outing

Cam Heyward continues to impact the community. On Monday, he held his second annual golf outing to benefit the Heyward House Foundation at the Sewickley Heights Golf Club. Current and former teammates, including OLB Alex Highsmith, LS Christian Kuntz, and DL Tyson Alualu, joined him on the links.

On Monday, @CamHeyward held his second annual Irons for Impact golf outing, benefiting his foundation @97HeywardHouse. 📝: https://t.co/EgAg2hSGK6 pic.twitter.com/9Zsey2kqxX — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) June 10, 2024

Heyward was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, finally taking home the award after being nominated several times.

Logan Lee Living The Dad (And Rookie) Life

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Logan Lee isn’t just a rookie. He’s about to be a dad. Shared to his Instagram page yesterday, the Lee family found out they’re having a baby boy late this year or in early 2025.

You can watch the emotional video of finding out they’re pregnant to having the gender revealed. The latter definitely made Logan happy, a future football player to coach and train.

Also, check out the comments with some supportive comments from his new teammates, including rookie QB and “uncle” John Rhys Plumlee. Lee will battle for a roster spot in a competitive defensive line room this season. With a little extra motivation to make the team.

Browns Player Is Savage

A savage moment from Cleveland Browns RB John Kelly during a weekend Cleveland charity softball game. A 90-year-old woman appeared in the game and appeared to have a base hit as she was assisted to first base. But right before she got there, Kelly – who had the ball – stepped on the bag to get her out.

A funny but ruthless moment. A real Happy Gilmore moment.

Watch the whole moment below with commentary from the Pat McAfee Show.