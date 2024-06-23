Depot After Dark: Elliott At Paris Fashion Week, Ogunjobi Hosts Camp, Steelers Pass Rush Training

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 22.

Elliott Attends Fashion Week

DeShon Elliott is in Paris this week for Fashion Week. As shared by the Steelers Twitter/X account, Elliott was spotted with Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs.

DeShon Elliott & Stefon Diggs at Paris Fashion Week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aBDxvqqO6r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 21, 2024

Signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, Elliott will wear a Steelers jersey on Sundays to be the team’s starting strong safety.

Other NFL players attending the event include Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson.

Ogunjobi Hosts Camp

DT Larry Ogunjobi hosted a football camp at his North Carolina Ragsdale High School this past week, giving back to the community that helped raise and mold him into an eventual NFL player.

“Ragsdale has done so much for me,” Ogunjobi told WXLV. ” The game of football has done so much for me. And I think it’s super important for me to give back.”

He was named All-Conference as a high school junior and senior despite only playing football during his sophomore season.

Ogunjobi will start along the Steelers’ defensive line in 2024.

Pass Rush Training

Yesterday, we showed you Nick Herbig working on his inside spin move. Today, we’ll show you the rest of the video pass rush specialist Dez Walker sent out via his Instagram account. It shows highlights of DL Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton working on their pass-rush moves.

Heyward works on his club and rip and a two-handed swipe. Herbig also works on a swipe, while Benton works on a dip move to bend the corner, followed by a club/rip move.