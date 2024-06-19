Depot After Dark: Buggs Arrest Update, Minkah’s Focus, PFF Drama?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for June 18.
Isaiah Buggs Arrest Update
An update on the latest arrest of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs. According to Patch.com’s Ryan Phillips, Buggs is back in jail after a judge revoked his bond.
“Judge Jannik’s decision to revoke his bond comes amid several pending charges against the native of Ruston, Louisiana, including his most recent arrest on two counts of second-degree animal cruelty.”
Because Buggs was arrested while already out on bond, he violated his conditions and was sent to jail. Still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs roster (for now), Buggs appeared in 29 games with the Steelers across the 2019-2021 seasons. He made seven starts and recorded 31 tackles.
Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Focus
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t one to spend a lot of time on social media. But he shared this photo of himself on Instagram Monday with the caption, “eyes set on eternity.”
His eyes will also be set on picking off some passes in 2024 after injury and misuse left him without an interception for the first time in his college or NFL career.
Pro Football Focus Drama
If you’re looking for a little gossip about Steelers fans’ least-liked outlet, here you go. According to a Front Office Sports feature piece via Awful Announcing, former Pro Football Focus GM George Chahrouri reportedly made life difficult for those who worked there.
“Chahrouri regularly dressed down employees in meetings and over Slack, leading to a toxic environment, multiple former employees told FOS. A social media manager who worked under Chahrouri alleged mistreatment in a lawsuit that led PFF to settle with that former employee for $20,000, according to [Matthew] Coller’s [2023] book.”
He was also accused of mismanaging the company, not bringing in revenue while spending wildly on projects that did not succeed. In 2022, the company laid off a slew of employees.
Chahrouri was “quietly fired” with no official announcement of his departure, though the company confirmed he was no longer employed there.