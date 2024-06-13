Depot After Dark: Big Bet On Fields, Tomlin Contract Reaction, ESPN’s ASL Broadcast

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for June 12.

Big Bet On Fields

At least someone is confident in Justin Fields. Or has $100 to burn. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, one bettor put a $100 wager on Fields being named the NFL’s MVP this season. The payout would net him $5,000.

Justin Fields → MVP 🏆 One bettor thinks he'll be something special with the Steelers and placed a $100 wager (to win $5000) 👀 Good bet or bad bet?#HereWeGo | #NFL pic.twitter.com/GtH4OOUvuT — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 11, 2024

That’s going to require Fields wresting away the starting job from Russell Wilson, probably in Week 1. Odds are, that money is going to go straight into the oddsmaker’s hands. Only one Steeler has ever won the NFL MVP award with QB Terry Bradshaw taking home the honors in 1978. He led the league with 28 touchdown passes that year.

Heyward And Harris Don’t Practice

Mike Tomlin confirmed RB Najee Harris and DL Cam Heyward didn’t practice during Wednesday’s minicamp session. Harris had an excused absence yesterday. Speaking to reporters, Tomlin didn’t express concern over either player, citing their veteran status and chance to give younger players reps.

Heyward is still seeking a long-term deal while Pittsburgh declined Harris’ fifth-year option, making him a free agent after 2024. He practiced during the team’s voluntary OTAs and this doesn’t seem to be contract related.

Tomlin Contract Reaction

More reaction from Mike Tomlin signing a three-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday. 96.1 Kiss’ Mikey and Big Bob, as they often do, read some Facebook comments from fans reacting to the news. It went how you’d expect.

“Welp, that wrapped it up. No chance at playoffs or Super Bowl for at least the next three years.”

“The news of Coach Tomlin’s extension gives inspiration. For those who aspire to stay employed doing the bare minimum.”

“The Steelers and the Steelers team brass have no balls”

Listen to the rest below.

ESPN’s ASL Broadcast

This is a couple days old, has nothing to do with the Steelers or even football. But I came across this yesterday and wanted to share. ESPN unveiled its first-ever American Sign Language (ASL) broadcast for last Saturday’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s a clip of the broadcast signing the first goal of the game.

For the first time ever, the NHL is airing an alternate Stanley Cup Final broadcast for the Deaf community 👏 Here is Carter Verhaeghe's opening goal of Game 1 in American Sign Language! pic.twitter.com/HMJGV03oLF — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2024

A super impressive job by the signer to offer running commentary throughout the game. The Panthers went on to win Game 1 and took Game 2. They’ll play again Thursday night at 8 PM/EST.