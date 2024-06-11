Danny Smith Has ‘No Clue’ Who Steelers Returners Are, Says Justin Fields ‘Just A Storyline’

The new NFL kickoff rules have longtime Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith rather excited for the challenge that lies ahead.

Right now though, he doesn’t even know who his returners will be this season.

What he does know is that quarterback Justin Fields won’t be one of them.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday during mandatory minicamp, Smith stated that the Fields talk about returning kicks was just a storyline, and that he doesn’t have a clue who his will returners will be this season.

“Just that, it’s a storyline. I mean, we got everybody involved,” Smith said when asked about the Fields conversation, according to the transcript provided by the team. “You know, we’re going to put the best product out there. You asked me who our returner is today. I have no clue. We work a lot of guys. It’s a whole different process.

“Everybody is liable to be honest with you in any way, shape, or form if he can help us win a game. We’re going to put him out here whoever that may be.”

On one hand, Smith shot down the Fields conversation, which came up due to running back Jaylen Warren talking about the possibility of Fields returning kicks on Cameron Heyward’s podcast during the 2024 NFL Draft weekend. But on the other hand, Smith stating that everyone is liable to be utilized on special teams with the new kickoff rule means that — hypothetically — Fields could be in play there.

Where Smith goes off the rail with his comments though is stating he has “no clue” who his returners will be this season.

Wide receiver and punt returner Calvin Austin III returns for the Steelers, coming off a strong 2023 season as a punt returner in which he averaged 8.6 yards per punt return and made some impact plays down the stretch as a punt returner.

The Steelers also went out immediately after the rule change and signed arguably the greatest returner in NFL history in Cordarrelle Patterson, giving them a significant weapon from that aspect, so Smith should know who at least one kick returner is.

Pittsburgh did lose running back Godwin Igwebuike this offseason, who served as its kick returner last season and had a tremendous heads-up play in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens, so maybe that’s where the uncertainty comes from with Smith at the return position.

But there are clear-cut options and answers on the roster, ones that will likely be holding down key roles for Smith on the kickoff return unit.