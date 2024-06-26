Daniel Jeremiah Ranks Steelers Secondary Best In Division, Ravens Worst

In a ranking even more generous than what Josh Carney recently mapped out, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the Pittsburgh Steelers have the best secondary in the AFC North. In a move that he even admitted might come as a surprise, the top-end talent of FS Minkah Fitzpatrick and CB Joey Porter Jr. pushed them to the top.

“Number one, Minkah. Just steady, reliable, the leadership, the production,” Jeremiah told co-host Bucky Brooks on Wednesday’s Move The Sticks podcast. “Everything about him I love. I think Joey Porter [Jr.] is on a rocket ship. I really do. I had a chance to go out and see them in training camp last year…had nothing to do with his dad. This guy just gets it. He looks like a Steeler. He plays like a Steeler. He’s going to be really, really good.”

Fitzpatrick is looking to rebound after an injury-marred and difficult 2023 season. Plagued by hamstring and knee injuries, he suited up for just ten games. In three of them, he missed significant time. When he was healthy, the Steelers more than doubled his box rate, limiting his impact in coverage. Both factors resulted in his first interception-less season of his college or NFL career.

Porter has gained plenty of praise after an impressive rookie season. Quickly ascending into the team’s top corner, he regularly shadowed opposing No. 1 wide receivers in the back half of the season. That included erasing Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins in Week 9 and battling against Seahawks’ wideout DK Metcalf late in the year after a tough first half. Porter is clearly the best corner in the Steelers’ secondary and will be counted on heavily in 2024.

In his secondary ranking, Jeremiah ranked the Steelers first, Browns second, Bengals third, and Ravens fourth. This is a surprising list and one I’d disagree with. While Pittsburgh has high-end talent, its secondary has questions beyond Porter and Fitzpatrick. Donte Jackson is a hit-and-miss corner whose time ran out in Carolina. DeShon Elliott is a fine pairing with Fitzpatrick but an average strong safety. Depth overall is questionable, while slot corner is wide open, especially considering Cam Sutton’s potential suspension.

The Browns have excellent corners in Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome. Baltimore has top names in Marlon Humphrey and the underrated Brandon Stephens and spent a first-round pick on Nate Wiggins. Not to mention, Kyle Hamilton is at safety. Personally, I would’ve put the Ravens first, Browns second, Steelers third, and Bengals fourth, a far different list than Jeremiah’s.