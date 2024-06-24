Daniel Jeremiah Hears Steelers Coaches Are Highly Impressed With Russell Wilson

Though what happens starting in September will define Russell Wilson’s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and shape his NFL future, initial reports on him are glowing. Joining The Rich Eisen Show Monday, NFL Network lead draft analyst said he hears the coaching staff is thrilled with the job Wilson’s done on and off the field.

“I’m really pleased with what I heard coming of there with Russ,” Jeremiah told Eisen. “I know there’s been a lot of talk with him and [Justin] Fields. It’s Russell Wilson’s gig. Everything I’ve been told, they’ve been impressed with how he’s thrown. Throwing with anticipation.”

Jeremiah’s comments echo what the local media has espoused. Mike Tomlin hasn’t named an official starter but it would take something monumental for Wilson not to be the Steelers’ Week 1 starter against the Atlanta Falcons. Most likely, an injury would be the only reason why the team would hold him out.

Evaluating spring reps that are mostly on air and don’t have pads or contact is tough to do. But even knowing the grain of salt they’re worth, the reporting has been more positive about Wilson than Fields, who has been painted as inconsistent with accuracy and ball placement.

Beyond what Wilson has shown on the field, coaches have been just impressed by what he’s doing before and after practice.

“The dedication and work ethic has been described to me as off-the-charts. He’s there all the time,” Jeremiah said. “He’s really worked to get to know his teammates and develop those relationships. They’re really bullish on him.”

Pittsburgh dialed up a full-court press to bring Russell Wilson to Pittsburgh, beating out other teams trying to sign him. Mike Tomlin and Wilson had a long meeting during his visit while now-teammates like DL Cam Heyward FaceTimed Wilson to sell him on the Steelers.

Jeremiah cautioned that the Steelers are “one receiver away” from completing their offense, still searching for a starter to pair with George Pickens. That search figures to continue throughout the next two months while the team evaluates its internal options like Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III.

If the Steelers can get even average quarterback play from Wilson, they should make the playoffs. Ideally, improved quarterback play will be the difference to get the Steelers over the postseason hump and past Wild Card weekend. If Wilson does that, we’ll have heard the signs since the spring and early summer. If not, this will be a repeat of last year when offseason buzz fizzled out after the games started counting.