Cowboys Legend And Hall Of Fame Guard Larry Allen Dead At 52

Some terrible news for the NFL community on this Monday. The Dallas Cowboys announced Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen, one of the greatest lineman to ever suit up, has died. He was 52. The Cowboys shared this statement about Allen, who died while on vacation with family in Mexico.

“The Jones family and the Cowboys extend their deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Allen family and grieve along with the many other friends and Cowboys teammates that also loved Larry,” the statement concluded.

Cowboys announced the passing of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen. He was 52. pic.twitter.com/7mebRY3n5v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2024

Regarded as one of the NFL’s strongest players, Allen made 11 Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2013 on his first ballot. A second round pick out of Sonoma State, Allen appeared in 203 games, starting 197 of them from 1994 to 2007. Most of his career was spent in Dallas, though he played his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 1990s and 2000s, a rare feat.

When the NFL unveiled its 2010 list of the 100 Greatest Players in history, Allen ranked 95th.

While Allen was known for his strength on the field and in the weight room, his athleticism also made him special. Fleet of foot, one of his best moments came tackling Saints linebacker Darion Conner to save a pick-six. That became the focus of the play, the announcers amazed by his athleticism moreso than anything else on the play.

Such sad news about Larry Allen. Him tracking down this Saints linebacker is still one of my favorite all-time NFL moments. What a special player. "This man has got a rocket booster strapped to his back!" pic.twitter.com/V0cllBQEvx — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 3, 2024

Allen didn’t see the Steelers often, but started three regular season games against them in 1997, 2004 and 2007. Though he did not start it, Allen’s first NFL game came against Pittsburgh to begin the 1994 season. Allen was also a starter for the Cowboys Super Bowl team who beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.