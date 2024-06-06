Cordarrelle Patterson Says Signing With Steelers, Playing For Tomlin A ‘No-Brainer’

Legendary KR Cordarrelle Patterson agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March on the same day the league passed the new kickoff return rules. It was an obvious move on the Steelers’ part. They needed to address the position with the renewed emphasis on returns. Plus there was the connection between Patterson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was his head coach in Atlanta.

But what was the appeal to Patterson? According to him, there were no doubts about the move.

“The coaches, man,” Patterson said on Thursday per video from Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “Coach Arthur, and Mike T, man, Mike T. He came to my Pro Day when I was coming out of college. We’ve done had a connection for a very long time. This was the first time I got the opportunity to play for him. Basically, it’s a no-brainer, man. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him. I just wanted to come myself to see what it’s about.”

Cordarrelle Patterson’s first comments to media since signing with the Steelers pic.twitter.com/HcrMO28NV1 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) June 6, 2024

To hear a decorated player like Patterson, who holds the record for the most kickoffs returned for a touchdown in NFL history, speak about Tomlin is yet further proof of Tomlin’s reputation among players. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor said that even QB Justin Fields heard only great things about Tomlin prior to joining the Steelers via trade.

It’s also a positive that Patterson was not turned off a reunion with Smith after their time together in Atlanta. While Patterson talked mostly about Tomlin, Smith’s name was the first one out of his mouth. Maybe that’s a sign we will see Patterson logging a healthy number of offensive snaps in 2024. Who knows.

Regardless, Patterson’s signing with Pittsburgh was perfect for both sides. The Steelers got the elite kickoff returner they needed. Patterson finally gets to play for Tomlin.

Now the Steelers just hope it translates into some fireworks when Patterson settles under the kickoff on gameday.