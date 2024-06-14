Cordarrelle Patterson On Arthur Smith: ‘I’m Glad To Work With Him Another Year’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson, the expectation was that they signed him for his kick-returning prowess. After all, he has the most kickoffs returned for touchdowns in NFL history. Then there was the fact he agreed to sign the same day the league approved the new kickoff rules.

Patterson expressed during OTAs that he signed with the Steelers due to the coaching staff. He named the opportunity to work with head coach Mike Tomlin as a big reason, but he also name-dropped offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two worked together during Smith’s tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and Patterson looks forward to continuing their relationship.

“He’s a great guy, man,” Patterson said Thursday on the last day of Steelers mandatory minicamp via video provided by Steelers.com. “I’m glad he here and I’m glad they gave me the chance to work with him another year, going on four years with Arthur. And I just appreciate everything he did for me over the last three years.”

Everyone knows that Patterson is one of the greatest kickoff returners in league history. His nine return touchdowns are the most in league history. He sports a robust 29.3 yards per return with 7,989 kickoff return yards in his career.

You may not know that while in Atlanta, Patterson scored more rushing touchdowns in three years than in the other eight seasons of his career combined. He had 14 rushing touchdowns as a Falcon while only finding the end zone in the running game eight times elsewhere. And he also chipped in six receiving touchdowns with the Falcons. He scored more touchdowns on offense in Atlanta than any other stop in his career.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doesn’t think Patterson will have that same opportunity in Pittsburgh. However, the relationship between Smith and Patterson might give him some opportunities on offense.

After all, the Steelers need to score touchdowns. Patterson can do that in the return game, and 20 touchdowns in a limited role on offense in three years shows he can be an asset on offense as well. Smith knows that better than anyone.