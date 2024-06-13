Cordarrelle Patterson Has ‘Mixed Feelings’ About New Kickoff Rule

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson in large part due to the new hybrid kickoff rule that should make kick returns an exciting play once again. Patterson talked to the media during Pittsburgh’s final day of mandatory minicamp, and he said he has “mixed feelings” about the rule change.

“Yesterday, I probably told someone I feel good about it. Now today, I kind of hate it. Each and every day man, it’s different,” Patterson said via Steelers.com. “Going out there, trying to practice it and all the different kicks and stuff we’re gonna get, it is kind of tough. But it’s honestly gonna make me better as a kick returner and make the 10 guys up and blocking for, gonna make us all better.”

Patterson previously talked about his excitement for the rule, but it seems as if the more he has worked on returning, the less he’s liked it. It’s going to be interesting to see in action because teams can try kicking the ball at different angles to make it harder to return, and even try non-kickers as kickoff specialists to give them another option to try and make the tackle. With 10 blockers and 11 guys on the defense, 10 lined up five yards apart from the blockers, the kicker likely isn’t going to be paid a lot of attention from blockers, so it could make sense to put a defensive player with a strong leg at the position to try and take away some of the return game.

The new rule is also a significant change from the traditional kickoff, which is all guys have known in the NFL, Patterson included. It likely is going to take some adjusting in order to get used to change and the new routine of the play since he’s really only known one way his entire football career.

Patterson is one of the best return men in NFL history, and if he can excel within the new kickoff rules, the Steelers’ move to sign him will look savvy. It might not happen right out of the gate, and kickoff are probably something the Steelers will work on more than usual in training camp, but the change should be good for the game. Hopefully, it will be good for Patterson as he tries to make an impact with his new team.