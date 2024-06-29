Clark: Why Russell Wilson Is The Best Option At QB For Steelers In 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their offense this offseason, and the biggest change on the field happened in the quarterback room, with the Steelers signing Russell Wilson and trading for Justin Fields. While Mike Tomlin publicly put Wilson in “pole position,” there’s still been debate over who will or should win the job.

I think that Fields should get a contract extension and that he can be the long-term answer at quarterback. But for this season, Wilson is the best option. Strictly looking at 2024, the Steelers need to win. The fan base is fed up with the lack of playoff success, ownership is getting impatient, and the fact of the matter is, nothing the Steelers do this season will matter if they miss the playoffs. Wilson is the best option to make that happen.

He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and has had success running an offense with a strong run game and a good defense backing him. The Steelers will have both this season, and Wilson should be able to turn things around after two subpar years in Denver. With Arthur Smith calling plays, he can tailor the offense to Wilson’s strengths and build a strong run game, which will help Wilson succeed.

It’s not a knock against Fields, but Wilson is simply the safer option. Fields has a lot of upside, but he has a lot of flaws, too. While I don’t like reading too much into reports out of OTAs and minicamp, Fields’ accuracy reportedly wasn’t great. If that changes in training camp, then great, but it was an issue throughout his career in Chicago. Relying on him to take a leap this season just isn’t something the Steelers should do.

For a team that’s built to win now with one of the best defenses in football, a revamped offensive line and a strong run game, Wilson should be the guy. We’ve seen him have success with similar teams, and there are no questions about his accuracy, which TE Pat Freiermuth called “pinpoint” earlier this offseason.

Fields could still get some run in some packages, with teams expecting the Steelers to use him in some goal-line or short-yardage situations. He also could have a future in Pittsburgh. Wilson is 35 and on a one-year deal, and while the Steelers could always extend him if he plays well, Fields is a strong option in the long term. But in the short-term, for a franchise hungry for success, Wilson should be the option as a proven winner and someone who we know can win and win when it matters.

Going for the safer option isn’t always the best decision, but given where the Steelers are right now, I think Wilson should be the guy. They need postseason success. T.J. Watt not having a playoff win during his Steelers tenure is inexcusable, and this is the best roster the Steelers have had in years. This is the year for the Steelers to win in the playoffs, and I think Wilson is best equipped to make that happen.

That’s why he should start for the Steelers in 2024.