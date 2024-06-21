Chuck Noll’s Friday Practices Were ‘A Two-Hour Bloodletting,’ Says Former Steelers’ Tight End

The 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history thanks to head coach Chuck Noll completely revamping the team’s culture. Before Noll, the Steelers were a pack of losers, no better than the modern-day Cleveland Browns. That all changed when Noll was hired in 1969 as he helped engineer the greatest team of that decade. However, he wasn’t perfect, and one of the biggest knocks against him may be how much he asked of players. It’s no secret Noll’s practices were physical, but one former Steelers tight end recently went into detail about how difficult they were.

Preston Gothard was a tight end for the Steelers from 1985-1988, a period of time where the Steelers were far less dominant. Gothard was mostly a blocking tight end, only catching three touchdowns in his career. Speaking recently to former defensive back Paul Tripoli on his YouTube channel Paul Tripoli’s Coaches’ Corner, Gothard described what made Noll’s practices so brutal.

”Wednesday was first and second down,” he told the show. “Thursday was third down, prevent, special teams. Friday was short-yardage and goal line. Friday was a two-hour bloodletting. Every Friday before we played football on Sundays. It was crazy.

“The worst two injuries I ever had at practice in Pittsburgh was on a Friday. In full pads. We just killed each other constantly. There was never a break. Now, we’re all reaping the benefit. I can’t hardly walk, and busted all up and everything hurts. There’s a reason.”

While Noll’s tactics were old-school, NFL teams already beginning to change how they approached practice by that era. Some were focused on preserving their players so they weren’t worn down by gameday. But Noll had a hardened approach. It led to plenty of success but long-term health issues for those who played for him.

None of this takes away from Noll’s brilliance or contributions to the franchise. He couldn’t have known the way those practices would affect his player’s brains. However, as Gothard explains, the rest of his body is in agony now too, and he didn’t even make a ton of money or win a Super Bowl.

There are reasons why the NFL limits the number of padded practices teams can have now. It isn’t about being soft or making the game weaker. It’s about making sure guys live long, happy lives once their careers are over. It’s probably fair to say Noll would agree if he had access to the information available today.